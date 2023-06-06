With 48% ownership in Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 48% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained UK£19m in market cap last week. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 10%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Savannah Resources, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Savannah Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Savannah Resources. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Savannah Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Savannah Resources is not owned by hedge funds. Al Marjan Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. Slipstream Resources Investments Pty Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.7% of common stock, and Chelverton Asset Management Limited holds about 4.9% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Savannah Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Savannah Resources Plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own UK£1.2m worth of the UK£81m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Savannah Resources. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 8.7%, private equity firms could influence the Savannah Resources board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 19%, of the Savannah Resources stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

