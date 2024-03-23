For 48 years, this Pender family has dressed people from head to toe

Business: Surfside Sportswear & Gifts

Address: 314 N. New River Drive, Surf City, N.C. 28445

Type of merchandise: Exclusive name brand women's clothing, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, gifts and home décor

Price range: $30-$175

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summer hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Contact: Elizabeth "Peggy" Fussell, Lori Howard, Angie Fussell at SurfsideSportswearGifts.com or 910-328-4141.

About the owner, the history and the place

Surfside Sportswear & Gifts is a family-own business since 1976.

Surfside Sportswear & Gifts is a family-own business since 1976.

“I never dreamed of having a business,” Elizabeth “Peggy” Fussell said.

The Fussells, originally from Wallace, had a weekend trailer at Blackbeards Campground (1963-1971) in Surf City and were frequent visitors to Topsail Island.

In 1971 they permanently moved to Surf City and five years later, Forest and Peggy, along with their two daughters Angie and Lori, opened Surfside Sportswear & Gifts.

An electrician by trade, Forest worked out of the New River Drive shop where he stored supplies.

Before the Fussells moved to Topsail Island, Peggy worked for a textile company in Wallace, where she learned about the quality of fabrics. With her knowledge of fabrics, she stocked the store with major brands that couldn't be found everywhere.

Peggy wanted something for the ladies to do while the men were fishing on Topsail Island. She started selling craft supplies and the ladies would gather to create stained glass objects, macramé, cross stitch, candle wicking, and more. The crafting grew over five years.

“We moved Forest to the back of the shop,” Peggy chuckled. “Eventually he moved his electrical supplies off the island.”

Lori Howard (pictured from left), Angie Fussell and Elizabeth 'Peggy' Fussell, owners of Surfside Sportswear & Gifts in Surf City.

The Fussells added items of interest to everyone who visited the shop, selling gifts made of seashells, household items and T-shirts. Tourists and locals shopped Surfside Sportswear for glassware that could be monogrammed with initials or decals, a service provided on the premises.

“There were very few places here to shop at that time,” Peggy said.

Attending a buyers' market in Charlotte, Peggy met the Jantzen swimwear sales representative and asked if he would sell $2,000 worth of swimwear to give her a chance. Not normally doing business with a small business such as hers, the representative did because he liked Peggy’s honesty.

Around 2000, the Fussell Family added the back section to the store and added the second entrance from North Topsail Drive.

Beside growing their business, the Fussell Family invested in the community. The family volunteered their time with the Surf City Volunteer Fire Department, Surf City Volunteer Rescue Squad, and other events promoting Topsail Island.

“We always say, ‘We dress you from head to toe, for on the beach or off to a wedding, and work in-between,’” Lori Howard said.

More to know

Specialties: Exclusive women's name brand clothing, ladies swimwear with cup sizes B-DD and home décor.

Most popular item: Swimwear and clothing.

Why should a customer purchase your items? The store is known for great quality clothing and swimwear ― name brands such as Tribal, Habitat, Multiples, Clara Sun Woo, Coco Reef, Jantzen and many more.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Surfside Sportswear & Gifts in Pender County in business since 1976