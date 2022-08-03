U.S. markets closed

4872.29 thousand MT growth for Copper Market, demand for integrated circuits (ICS) to boost market growth, Analyzing growth for Diversified Metals and Mining - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest research report by Technavio, the "Copper Market" value is anticipated to grow by 4872.29 thousand MT during the forecast period. This report extensively covers copper market segmentation by type (primary copper and secondary copper), application (electrical and electronics, construction, telecommunication, transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). According to this report, 79% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Request Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Copper Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Copper Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Market Dynamics

Factors such as demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in electric and hybrid vehicles, high cost of production, and lack of cyber threats will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the fluctuation in copper prices will restrict the market growth.

The is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the presence of numerous substitutes might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

Company Profiles

The growing competition in the copper wire market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The copper market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including:

  • Aditya Birla Group

  • Antofagasta Plc

  • BHP Group plc

  • China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd.

  • Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile

  • Freeport McMoRan Inc.

  • Glencore Plc

  • Jiangxi Copper Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.

  • KGHM Polska Miedz SA

Market Segmentation

  • By Type

  • By Geography

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report.

Related Reports

Dolomite Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The dolomite market share is expected to increase by USD 471.74 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.78%.

Barite Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The barite market share is expected to increase to USD 290.79 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77%.

Copper Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

4872.29 th MT

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.97

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 79%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aditya Birla Group, Antofagasta Plc, BHP Group plc, China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd., Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Jiangxi Copper Industry Group Co. Ltd., Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd., and KGHM Polska Miedz SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market Definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Primary copper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Secondary copper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aditya Birla Group

  • Antofagasta Plc

  • BHP Group plc

  • China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd.

  • Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile

  • Freeport McMoRan Inc.

  • Glencore Plc

  • Jiangxi Copper Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.

  • KGHM Polska Miedz SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research Methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4872-29-thousand-mt-growth-for-copper-market-demand-for-integrated-circuits-ics-to-boost-market-growth-analyzing-growth-for-diversified-metals-and-mining---technavio-301597573.html

SOURCE Technavio

