4872.29 thousand MT growth for Copper Market, demand for integrated circuits (ICS) to boost market growth, Analyzing growth for Diversified Metals and Mining - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest research report by Technavio, the "Copper Market" value is anticipated to grow by 4872.29 thousand MT during the forecast period. This report extensively covers copper market segmentation by type (primary copper and secondary copper), application (electrical and electronics, construction, telecommunication, transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). According to this report, 79% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Request Sample Report.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in electric and hybrid vehicles, high cost of production, and lack of cyber threats will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the fluctuation in copper prices will restrict the market growth.
The is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the presence of numerous substitutes might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.
Company Profiles
The growing competition in the copper wire market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The copper market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including:
Aditya Birla Group
Antofagasta Plc
BHP Group plc
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd.
Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile
Freeport McMoRan Inc.
Glencore Plc
Jiangxi Copper Industry Group Co. Ltd.
Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.
KGHM Polska Miedz SA
Market Segmentation
By Type
By Geography
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report.
Copper Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%
Market growth 2021-2025
4872.29 th MT
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.97
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 79%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aditya Birla Group, Antofagasta Plc, BHP Group plc, China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd., Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Jiangxi Copper Industry Group Co. Ltd., Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd., and KGHM Polska Miedz SA
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
Market Definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Primary copper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Secondary copper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aditya Birla Group
Antofagasta Plc
BHP Group plc
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd.
Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile
Freeport McMoRan Inc.
Glencore Plc
Jiangxi Copper Industry Group Co. Ltd.
Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.
KGHM Polska Miedz SA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research Methodology
List of abbreviations
