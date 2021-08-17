U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.58
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0063 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0104 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5740
    +0.2940 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,807.73
    -1,279.60 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.11
    -46.24 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

48North Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with HEXO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shareholders passed the special resolution, with 98.3% of votes cast in favour

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRTH), today announced the results of its special meeting (the "Special Meeting") of shareholders (the "Shareholders") held earlier today. At the Special Meeting, Shareholders passed the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the Company's proposed plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act with HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) ("HEXO") which was announced on May 17, 2021 (the "Arrangement").

Under the Arrangement, HEXO will, among other things and subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of all applicable conditions precedent, acquire all of 48North's issued and outstanding common shares (the "48North Shares") in an all-share exchange transaction. Shareholders will receive 0.02366 common shares of HEXO (each whole share, a "HEXO Share") for each 48North Share they hold. Upon completion of the Arrangement, existing Shareholders are expected to own 5,352,038 of HEXO Shares, representing approximately 3.39% of all issued and outstanding HEXO Shares.

The total number of 48North Shares represented by Shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting was 95,203,773, representing approximately 42.25% of the issued and outstanding 48North Shares as at July 13, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting.

The Arrangement Resolution required the affirmative vote of (A) at least 66⅔% of the votes cast by Shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting, and (B) a majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting, excluding the votes of persons whose votes must be excluded in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions. Details on the voting results at the Special Meeting are as follows:

Votes For

Votes For %

Votes Against

Votes Against %

93,558,149

98.27

1,645,624

1.73

Approval of the Arrangement Resolution was a condition precedent to the completion of the Arrangement, which is expected to occur on or about September 1, 2021. However, completion of the Arrangement remains subject to a number of conditions precedent, including approval from the Ontario Supreme Court of Justice and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is set out in the management information circular of the Company dated July 14, 2021 (the "Information Circular"), a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About 48North

48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV:NRTH) is a brand-led, consumer-centric licensed cannabis producer with an expansive portfolio of high quality, accessibly priced products available across the country. The company serves the Canadian medical and adult-use markets with its brand portfolio that includes: 48North, an innovative and high-quality cannabis brand focused on thoughtfully crafted everyday staples for passionate cannabis users; Trail Mix, an accessibly priced brand formulated with taste and aroma-first flavour profiles; and Latitude, a next generation lifestyle platform and premium, natural cannabis collection focused on wellness, beauty, and beyond. 48North operates two indoor-licensed cannabis production sites in Ontario and cultivates unique genetics through its wholly-owned subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp., and processes cannabis and manufactures next generation cannabis products through Good & Green Corp., both licensed producers under the Cannabis Act (Canada).

Cautionary Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to , and (i) the completion of the Arrangement and the timing of its completion, as well as (ii) the satisfaction of conditions for closing which include, without limitation, the requisite regulatory and court approvals and the satisfaction of conditions precedent. There can be no assurance that the Arrangement will be completed as proposed, or at all.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions of the Company, including, without limitation, (i) with respect to the completion of the Arrangement, and (ii) with respect to the ability of HEXO and the Company to receive, in a timely manner, the requisite regulatory and court approvals and satisfy, in a timely manner, all conditions precedent to the closing of the Arrangement. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, (i) risks associated with the delay or failure to receive regulatory and court approvals with respect to the Arrangement, (ii) the Arrangement not proceeding, and (iii) such other risks identified in the Information Circular. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change hereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Factors that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, matters referred to above and elsewhere in the Company's public filings.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 48North Cannabis Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/17/c4377.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Why the entire market is about to take off like a meme stock

    Ryan Payne, President of Payne Capital Management, Host of the Payne Points of Wealth Podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market impact from the latest retail sales data, investor sentiment, and outlook on market sectors to watch.

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Cassava Sciences...

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Is the Stock Market Dropping Today? Here Are 4½ Reasons.

    Covid-19, China, disappointing economic data, investors and Afghanistan—that's ½—hung over the market Tuesday.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Sesen Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SESN ), with the analysts making...

  • Could AbbVie Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    When it comes to planning for your financial future, it pays to pack your portfolio with stocks that can keep growing even if the market is falling. In this vein, drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) might be a strong contender for the part of your portfolio that's devoted to stable, stalwart stocks. Its roster of medicines is quite profitable, and it has a handful of other projects to pave the way for revenue growth in the future.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Option Traders Eye Bull Put Spread For Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings

    Option traders might consider a bull put spread for Nvidia stock in anticipation of a strong earnings report.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    The electric vehicle maker's shares are worth less than half of where they are trading today, according to one analyst.

  • Walmart raises outlook as sales soar, Home Depot sees impact of weakening DIY trends

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Walmart topping expectations driven by a surge in groceries and back-to-school spending and Home Depot posting a revenue beat but missing on same-store sales as the housing renovation boom starts to cool down.

  • Best Mutual Funds For 2021 That Repeatedly Top The Market

    Looking for superior funds for your 401(k) or other account? We list all the Best Mutual Funds that beat the market last year and led in the long-term too.

  • Why Endeavor Group Holdings Stock Climbed on Tuesday

    Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE: EDR) traded higher on Tuesday, climbing as much as 12.9% earlier in the session. The live event entertainment specialist and parent of mixed martial arts league Ultimate Fighting Championship and the Miss Universe pageant climbed when the company reported solid second-quarter earnings. Endeavor generated revenue of $1.11 billion, up 140% year over year, compared to anemic results at the height of the pandemic, and just missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 billion.