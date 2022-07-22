U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

$49.4 Billion Worldwide Logistics Robots Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Asic Robotics, Fanuc and Kion Group Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Logistics Robots Market

Global Logistics Robots Market
Global Logistics Robots Market

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global logistics robots market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 49.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.16% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Logistics robots are self-directed floating devices utilized in warehouses and storage facilities to organize and transport products, a process which is known as intralogistics. These robots automate the process of storing and moving goods as they pass through the supply chain, improve the efficiency of logistics operations and reduce labor, machinery and maintenance costs.

They also enhance human-machine collaboration and assist companies in complying with various workers' safety regulations. Logistics robots lead to significant productivity gains and profitability as compared to conventional counterparts, such as forklifts, due to which their demand is escalating around the world.

An increase in the number of logistics and warehousing companies that are incorporating robots to improve speed and efficiency and remain competitive in the market are propelling the demand for logistics robots worldwide.

Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies, such as robotic warehousing and logistics technologies, is growing on account of the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries to prevent the transmission of the pandemic. This can also be accredited to the temporary closure of manufacturing units, disruptions in the supply chain and labor shortage.

Apart from this, due to the increasing internet penetration and a rising preference for online shopping, the e-commerce sector is burgeoning, especially in emerging economies. Organizations in this sector are emphasizing on improving the packaging quality, concentrating on timely delivery and deploying logistics robots, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc., FANUC Corporation, Fetch Robotics Inc., Kion Group AG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.), Omron Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global logistics robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global logistics robots market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the robot type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the operation area?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global logistics robots market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Logistics Robots Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Hardware
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Robot Type
7.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Automated Guided Vehicles
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Robotic Arms
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Function
8.1 Pick and Place
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Loading and Unloading
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Packing and Co-Packing
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Shipment and Delivery
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Operation Area
9.1 Factory Logistics Robots
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Warehouse Logistics Robots
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Outdoor Logistics Robots
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10.1 E-Commerce
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Healthcare
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Retail
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Food and Beverages
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Automotive
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ABB Ltd.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Asic Robotics AG
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Clearpath Robotics Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Fanuc Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Fetch Robotics Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Kion Group AG
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.7 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Omron Corporation
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Toshiba Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1jakn

Attachment

