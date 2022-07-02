U.S. markets closed

49% Growth Contribution in Smart Bottle Market from North America| Smart Water Bottle Segment Garners Highest Revenue | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Bottle Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Bottle Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the smart bottle market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 120.74 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.65% during the projected period. The surge in IOT has been an influential factor driving the market's growth. In addition, the increasing consumption of bottled water is another factor supporting the global smart bottle market share growth. However, the increased cost of smart bottles will be a major threat for the global smart bottle market share growth during the forecast period.

For insights on the key factors impacting the market, View Report Sample

Smart Bottle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 120.74 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

11.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AdhereTech, Caktus Inc., Ecomo Inc., Hidrate Inc., Pillsy, Thermos LLC, TRAGO, and Open-2 LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For additional takeaways on the market scope and parent market analysis, Retrieve Sample Report Copy

Market Segment Highlights:

Revenue-generating Segment Insights

  • Smart water bottle: The smart water bottle segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Being Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, these bottles are enabling end-users to track their hydration needs.

  • Smart pharmaceutical bottle

  • Smart alcoholic beverage bottle

  • Smart baby feeding bottle

Regional Analysis

  • North America:  49% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for smart bottle market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.The presence of several established smart bottle vendors will propel the smart bottle market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

Get Segment-based Market Size and Share Contribution with this Sample Report Copy

Vendor Landscape

The smart bottle market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advancements to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The smart bottle market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Want to know more about the product offerings and key strategic initiatives of the contributing vendors, Request for Sample Now!

The report provides relevant answers to most of the frequently asked questions including -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What are the key trends and bottlnecks impacting the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios and define the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting market demand & growth?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in forthcoming years?

Got More Queries? Download Sample Report to Get All Your Questions Answered

Related Reports:

PET Bottle Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Smart water bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Smart pharmaceutical bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Smart alcoholic beverage bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Smart baby feeding bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by application segment

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AdhereTech

  • 10.4 Caktus Inc.

  • 10.5 Ecomo Inc.

  • 10.6 Hidrate Inc.

  • 10.7 Pillsy

  • 10.8 Thermos LLC

  • 10.9 TRAGO

  • 10.10 Open-2 LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us 

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/49-growth-contribution-in-smart-bottle-market-from-north-america-smart-water-bottle-segment-garners-highest-revenue---17-000-technavio-research-reports-301578917.html

SOURCE Technavio

