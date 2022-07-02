49% Growth Contribution in Smart Bottle Market from North America| Smart Water Bottle Segment Garners Highest Revenue | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Bottle Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the smart bottle market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 120.74 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.65% during the projected period. The surge in IOT has been an influential factor driving the market's growth. In addition, the increasing consumption of bottled water is another factor supporting the global smart bottle market share growth. However, the increased cost of smart bottles will be a major threat for the global smart bottle market share growth during the forecast period.
Smart Bottle Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 120.74 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
11.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AdhereTech, Caktus Inc., Ecomo Inc., Hidrate Inc., Pillsy, Thermos LLC, TRAGO, and Open-2 LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Market Segment Highlights:
Revenue-generating Segment Insights
Smart water bottle: The smart water bottle segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Being Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, these bottles are enabling end-users to track their hydration needs.
Smart pharmaceutical bottle
Smart alcoholic beverage bottle
Smart baby feeding bottle
Regional Analysis
North America: 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for smart bottle market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.The presence of several established smart bottle vendors will propel the smart bottle market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
Vendor Landscape
The smart bottle market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advancements to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The smart bottle market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The report provides relevant answers to most of the frequently asked questions including -
What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
What are the key trends and bottlnecks impacting the market space?
Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios and define the market's growth potential?
What are market drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting market demand & growth?
Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in forthcoming years?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Smart water bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Smart pharmaceutical bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Smart alcoholic beverage bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Smart baby feeding bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by application segment
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor Landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AdhereTech
10.4 Caktus Inc.
10.5 Ecomo Inc.
10.6 Hidrate Inc.
10.7 Pillsy
10.8 Thermos LLC
10.9 TRAGO
10.10 Open-2 LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
