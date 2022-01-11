U.S. markets closed

49% of Growth to Originate from North America for DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market | Market Growth will Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including ADEO, BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, Home Depot Inc., Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, kitchen, and others)

  • Geographies: APAC (China), Europe (Germany, UK, and France), North America (US), South America, and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Share in Home Improvement Retail Industry is expected to increase by USD 154.76 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 4.66%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 49% among the other regions. The US is the key market for DIY home improvement retailing. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The DIY home improvement retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new products to compete in the market.

ADEO- The company offers a wide range of do-it-yourself and professional solutions that covers plumbing, lighting, heating, electricity, sanitation, security, cooking, gardening and much more.

BAUHAUS AG- The company offers products for home improvement, gardening, and workshop.

BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG- The company offers wholesale distribution of home, building tools and materials for DIY projects.

Regional Market Outlook

The DIY home improvement retailing market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The US is a key market for the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing in North America.

The number of dual-income households in North America, especially the US and Canada, has increased in harmony with its economic recovery and urbanization. Consequently, the purchasing power of the individuals in the region has increased. This, in turn, has generated interest in DIY home improvement projects, resulting in the growth of the overall DIY home improvement market in North America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Driver:

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing industry growth is expected to accelerate over the next five years due to the greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing. The change in lifestyles has raised the interest of individuals in DIY interior designing. In developing regions, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are driving the sales of products required for such projects. The use of DIY products lowers the long-term costs of work outsourced to expensive labor, which will be a significant factor in driving the demand for DIY home improvement products over the next five years

  • DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Trend:

The advent of e-commerce, free pickup, and delivery opportunities by key competitors will fuel the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market size. Convenient and comfortable shopping has become very important because of hectic lifestyles and work schedules. Many key competitors have opened their own online stores to offer cheap pickup and delivery services. This reduces the efforts of the consumers to get their DIY home improvement products by incurring extra costs. Home Depot Product Authority, LoweÔÇÖs, and Walmart, in their online stores, charge minimal shipping charges, pickup, and delivery charges.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The DIY home improvement market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 26.42 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market has the potential to grow by USD 25.88 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 154.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.08

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADEO, BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, Home Depot Inc., Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

