With 49% ownership, Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) insiders have a lot at stake

Every investor in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Danaos regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Danaos.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Danaos?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Danaos already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Danaos' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Danaos is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO John Coustas with 47% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 2.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Danaos

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Danaos Corporation. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$705m stake in this US$1.4b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 31% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Danaos. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Danaos (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

