49% of Project Logistics Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Market Analysis, Technical Study, and Business Opportunities to 2025

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation is the most dominant service type segment of the global Project Logistics Market, and it is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in December 2019, international and domestic transportation activities came to a standstill due to the implementation of lockdowns across many countries worldwide. Due to this, the demand for logistics services declined, which, in turn, hampered the growth of this segment in 2020. Moreover, the project logistics market value is set to grow by USD 36.55 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.28% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Project Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Project Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Service

The project logistics market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the transportation segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Major players in the global project logistics market offer customized and specialized transportation solutions, depending on the specific needs of each project or customer. The increasing construction activities across the globe because of the rising rate of industrialization and urbanization will trigger the demand for transportation services, which will propel the growth of the project logistics market during the forecast period.

Geography

49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The rise in the construction of infrastructural facilities and manufacturing plants will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Project Logistics Market 2021-2025: Rising Demand for Project Logistics from the Automotive Industry to Boost Growth

The rising demand for automobiles has induced automotive manufacturers to increase their production volume. Major automotive players are setting up production plants in developing economies such as China and India, because of the availability of low-cost materials and cheap labor.

This has created the need for an efficient automotive supply chain. As automotive manufacturers and suppliers are exposed to numerous costs, they are focusing on exploiting new market prospects and cost savings options.

Most automotive companies are hiring third-party project logistics services that are cost-effective and carry out logistics activities in a structured manner. This will, in turn, fuel project logistics market growth over the forecast period.

Project Logistics Market 2021-2025: High Investments and Operational Costs to Challenge the Growth

For the smooth flow of logistics operations and marketing activities, the logistics firms must initially invest heavily. They also require high technical capabilities and enough resources, including the expertise to manage logistics operations by tackling the rising complexities.

This adds to the cost. Many companies have adopted wearable voice command tools to satisfy customer demand and to increase their productivity and efficiency. Another major factor that increases the operational costs in project logistics is the high transportation costs that arise due to the rise in fuel prices.

The fluctuations in fuel prices have resulted in a reduction in the profits from fixed-term contracts as customers are demanding lower rates while renewing the contracts. Numerous countries around the world impose import duties and other taxes, which leads to high fuel prices.

Another main reason for the capital-intensive nature of the project logistics market is that project logistics providers require efficient facilities such as automated warehouses and a large fleet, including trailers, ships, aircraft, and containers (at ports). Thus, the requirement of high investment and operational costs is expected to hinder the growth of the global project logistics market during the forecast period.

Project Logistics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Project Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

CEVA Logistics AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

The project logistics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Project Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist project logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the project logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the project logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of project logistics market vendors

Project Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 36.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.63 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CEVA Logistics AG

10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

10.5 Deutsche Bahn AG

10.6 Deutsche Post AG

10.7 DSV Panalpina A/S

10.8 FedEx Corp.

10.9 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

10.10 Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

