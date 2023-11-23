With 49% stake, Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Andretti Acquisition implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 6 shareholders own 53% of the company

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Andretti Acquisition, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Andretti Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Andretti Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Andretti Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Andretti Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Andretti Sponsor LLC, with ownership of 31%. First Trust Capital Management L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.3% of common stock, and Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. holds about 4.7% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Andretti Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Andretti Acquisition Corp.. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It appears that the board holds about US$1.4m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$148m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in Andretti Acquisition. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 31%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Andretti Acquisition is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those shouldn't be ignored...

