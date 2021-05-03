U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,204.58
    +23.41 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,146.92
    +272.07 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,024.11
    +61.43 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,279.24
    +12.79 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.43
    +0.85 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    +26.80 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    27.00
    +1.13 (+4.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    -0.0330 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    +0.0100 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9560
    -0.3830 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,976.41
    +1,123.45 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,407.47
    +13.81 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

The 4A's Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes

·6 min read

New appointments reflect the Association's continued commitment to enhance the membership experience and drive diversity, equity and inclusion

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), the leading trade organization for marketing communications agencies, today announced several new roles to its Executive Leadership Team. The appointments build on the organization's mission to help its members compete, as it builds a diverse leadership team with a proven track record for success to help propel the organization and its members forward. Ashwini Karandikar joins the 4A's as the new EVP, Media, Tech & Data; 4A's vet Mollie Rosen takes on a new role as EVP, Strategy, Insight & Innovation; and with the opportunity to further invest in expanding member engagement while delivering on the evolving needs within a membership that is split between holding and independent companies, Greg Walker has been promoted to EVP, Member Engagement & Development - Independent Agencies & Retention, and Brian Nienhaus has been promoted into the role of EVP, Member Engagement & Development - Holding Companies & Growth.

"At the 4A's, we know there are opportunities to focus our attention and offerings differently and we are committed to building a senior team that best serves the needs of today's members," said 4A's President and CEO Marla Kaplowitz. "The elevation and appointments of these leaders reflect our mission to further invest in the member experience, while also driving change within our own organization.Today's announcement is a testament to our continued commitment to drive diversity, equity and inclusion across our own organization while we also work to support the industry to be as diverse and inclusive as the brands that they represent. We know that we have more work to do but we are thrilled to welcome these new leaders to our senior team," added Kaplowitz.

The appointments also mark a significant shift at the 4A's organization as it continues to embrace the future of work amid the pandemic. With its new leaders spread across the U.S., the moves reflect the organization's dedication to finding the best talent, and allows its team to truly reflect the geographical breadth of its members.

As the new EVP, Media, Tech & Data, Ashwini Karandikar will provide leadership, guidance, advocacy and consultative support to member agencies on all media and data related issues including measurement, analytics, brand safety, programmatic, digital and distributed ledger technology. In addition to supporting members, Karandikar will work alongside industry partners across trade associations, media companies, platforms and technology providers. With over 25 years of experience in advertising, business development and operational excellence, Karandikar is an entrepreneurial executive who has built diverse and talented teams in over 50 markets and most recently worked as a senior advisor for McKinsey's High Tech, Media & Telecom Practice. Prior to that, she spent 10 years at Dentsu, initially at iProspect and then led Amnet (Dentsu's programmatic group) in the US. In 2013, she took on the role of Global President expanding the capabilities and offerings. She started her career in the US in Dallas, Texas at Tribal DDB and later Temerlin McLain followed by a client-side role at Match.com. Prior to joining Dentsu, Ashwini was at Range Online Media where she led client services for the expanding digital offerings.

After successfully leading Member Engagement & Development for the past seven years, Mollie Rosen is moving into a new role as EVP, Strategy, Insight & Innovation, with a focus on opportunities to enhance the member experience. Rosen will lead the 4A's Business Intelligence & Insight team as well as Creative Technology & Innovation. She joined the 4A's in 2014 after nearly 20 years in agency client leadership roles at McCann, D'Arcy, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis and Leo Burnett Atelier. During her time at the 4A's, Mollie has become a well-respected leader adding tremendous guidance and value to 4A's members as well as the industry. Her impact and efforts includes the launch of the annual Member Value Report, successfully leading StratFest events and passionately identifying needs for members.

Greg Walker who last served as SVP, Member Engagement & Development for the Southern Region at the 4A's, has been promoted to the EVP role within Member Engagement & Development leading Independent Agencies & Retention, with oversight of the 4A's Forum program, the Management Practitioners Forum event, and the Business Leadership committee. Walker has spent the past 11 years with the 4A's strengthening the membership in the South and facilitating strong relationships driving growth and retention. He leveraged his passion for members and the industry to reinvigorate the region – creating strong communities, unique local programs and driving value in membership. Prior to joining the 4A's, Walker was Director & VP, Presence, Alliance & Multicultural Marketing for Kodak in addition to several other roles during his tenure across 17 years. On the agency side for 15 years, Walker was the President & COO of Uniworld Group for several years, one of the leading minority-owned agencies specializing in multicultural advertising, as well as in Account Management positions with DMB&B.

Brian Nienhaus who last served as SVP, Member Engagement & Development for the Central Region at the 4A's, has been promoted to the new role of EVP, Member Engagement & Development focused on Holding Companies & Growth. In this newly focused role, Nienhaus will oversee member development and prospecting, the 4A's Strategy Committee, the annual StratFest conference and Jay Chiat Awards. Nienhaus' understanding of the industry and detailed knowledge of the challenges facing members from his own experience has made him valued by colleagues and members alike. He spent the past 15 months at the 4A's sharing his leadership experience as he focused on membership and opportunities including the development of The Future of Work series. Nienhaus has held leadership positions at holding company and independent agencies across full service, creative and digital shops including Digitas, Cramer-Krasselt, Grey, McCann and BBDO among others. He's also created new models including the Omnicom solution for McDonald's (We Are United) where as pitch lead and ultimately CEO, he worked to create a unique team across Omnicom agencies as well as external platform partners.

To learn more about the 4A's please visit: https://www.aaaa.org/.

About the 4A's: The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower our members to drive commerce, spark connections, and shape culture through infinite creativity. With a focus on advocacy, talent and the value of creativity and technology to drive business growth and cultural change, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects multicultural talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry.

Media Contact: Natalie Kawam, natalie.kawam@theswayeffect.com, 862-222-2239

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-4as-announces-executive-leadership-team-changes-301282193.html

SOURCE The American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's)

Recommended Stories

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Stocks rally as investors begin May in bullish mood

    European shares gained on Monday as investors bullish about the global economic recovery looked ahead to a busy week for U.S. economic data that is expected to underline the strength of the rebound. Wall Street futures were higher, pointing to yet more gains after stock markets notched up another round of record highs last week. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat on the day and below record highs, however, as losses in Asia offset the gains in Europe.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • What's Your Net Worth Telling You?

    Your net worth is easy to calculate. It's harder to figure out if you're on the right track to building personal wealth. Here are some pointers.

  • Former CFTC Boss’s Digital Dollar Project Is Ready to Kick Off First US CBDC Pilot Projects

    The Digital Dollar Project's first five pilots will launch over the next year.

  • Spies, satellites, subpoenas: soy buyers play hardball with Brazilian farmers

    Global grains merchants are using satellites and spies to surveil Brazil's soybean heartland and deploying an army of lawyers to ensure farmers deliver promised crops instead of finding a different buyer at prices that have doubled since deals were made. At stake are billions of dollars and the sanctity of crop contracts in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter accounting for roughly 50% of the global trade. Soybeans have rallied to an eight-year high and Brazil soy exports have soared in particular, especially to China, which needs feed to rebuild a pig herd devastated by African Swine Fever.

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • A 10% drop or at least a pause could be looming for the S&P 500. Take shelter in these sectors, says veteran strategist

    Sell in May and go away? How about 'curb your enthusiasm,' says our call of the day from Stifel.

  • Rich Americans Fleeing Tax Hikes May Turbocharge Shift to ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The booming ETF industry may be set to lure even more cash in the coming years as rich Americans facing higher capital gains taxes look to limit what they owe Uncle Sam.President Joe Biden’s plan to double the rate those making more than $1 million a year pay on investment profits would accelerate a shift that’s already seen hundreds of billions of dollars migrate from mutual funds to exchange-traded funds, market watchers say. That’s because ETFs are generally more tax efficient, spinning off fewer capital-gain disbursements that for some could soon become a lot more costly.In fact, by one measure, the tax efficiency of ETFs has been the single most important driver behind the tectonic shift in asset allocations in recent years. While the administration’s plan remains in its infancy and is sure to face intense scrutiny from lawmakers in the months ahead, even an incremental hike in the capital-gains rate would likely spur further ETF usage, according to David Perlman, an ETF strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.“If capital gains tax rates are going to be higher, if you have a choice of a structure that helps to defer capital gains and gives you more control over when to recognize those gains, you’d be more inclined to go in that direction,” Perlman said.When an investor exits a mutual fund, the fund’s manager must sell securities to raise cash for the redemption. The same investor leaving an ETF can sell their shares on to another investor, meaning neither the fund nor its manager has made a taxable transaction.Meanwhile, the “in-kind” process used to create and redeem shares in an ETF -- whereby the ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker rather than transacting in cash -- means the ETF rarely executes a taxable sale.A December study by researchers at Villanova and Lehigh universities found that over the past five years, ETFs have averaged a tax burden 0.92% lower than active mutual funds. Moreover, particularly for high net-worth investors, tax considerations have outweighed both performance and fees as the primary driver of flows out of active mutual funds and into ETFs, the findings showed.“There’s no question Biden’s plan to hike the capital gains tax could be a boon for ETFs,” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm, said via email. “Despite significant market share gains by ETFs over the past decade, there are still trillions of dollars locked in less tax efficient mutual funds.”Last year alone, the ETF industry took in almost $500 billion, while mutual funds lost about $362 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.ETF AdvantageMost ETFs hardly pass along any capital gains to shareholders nowadays. Only 3 of 585 in a CFRA analysis made disbursements in 2020, Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF & mutual fund research at the firm, wrote in an April 26 report. Over the same span, 37 of 39 domestic equity mutual funds from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. incurred a capital gain, the analysis showed.“We expect more people that mix ETFs and mutual funds together will be more inclined to shift toward strategies to avoid paying higher capital gains taxes in the future,” Rosenbluth wrote.Even investors not affected by the higher rate could migrate toward ETFs, he added. Simply the discussion of capital gains reminds investors of the industry’s innate tax advantages over mutual funds.Others aren’t convinced a higher capital-gains rate will do much to boost inflows into ETFs. Wealthy investors would have to sell their mutual fund holdings to make the switch, triggering significant tax liabilities in the process, said Michael Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.“I see this tax hike not being good or bad for ETFs,” he said.Meanwhile, ETFs don’t suit every investment need. The U.S. retirement system remains heavily geared toward mutual funds, for example.Nonetheless, Perlman agrees with Rosenbluth that the potential tax change could even have an impact on investors below the $1 million annual earnings threshold.Those expecting to soon find themselves in the upper tax bracket, or concerned the threshold could be lowered down the road, are also likely to shift their future allocations, he said.“The incentives apply more broadly than just to those impacted by the proposal,” Perlman said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Buffett: I find it almost impossible to believe that it's terrible to repurchase shares

    Billionaire investing icon Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A), defended the practice of share buybacks at his annual meeting on Saturday.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    You don't automatically get your spouse's IRA, 401(k), or other accounts when he or she dies. Here's how to plan so the right survivors get the funds.

  • Warren Buffett predicts ‘red hot’ US inflation as economy takes off

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is predicting a “red hot” US recovery from the Covid pandemic, but has warned the economy is being hit by rising inflation. Mr Buffett, known as the “Sage of Omaha” for his savvy stock picking, said the coronavirus crisis had sparked a highly unusual recession because so many businesses had continued to thrive. But although he expects a rapid recovery, Mr Buffett also fears that inflation will rapidly pick up in a way that America has not experienced for over a decade. He said: “This economy right now – 85pc of it is running in a super high gear. We’re seeing very substantial inflation.” Rapidly rising prices are viewed with concern by investors as they can eat into returns, drive up interest rates and potentially cause long-term damage to the economy and living standards by eroding the value of workers’ wages. Inflation has not been a challenge in the West since before the financial crisis. However, speaking as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced $11.7bn in profits, 90-year-old Mr Buffett said that overall the economy is currently in good shape. He said: “Right now, business really is very good in a great many segments of the economy.” Berkshire Hathaway has significant stakes in some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple and Kraft Heinz. Remarks made by Mr Buffett, who boasts a net worth of $104bn, are carefully monitored by stock markets around the world for his predictions. Flanked by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he also joined to a growing number of critics of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “black cheque” entities. These businesses raise cash from investors to buy a private company – typically without telling shareholders what the target is. Spacs have been publicised by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, and it is feared a bubble has built up which could lead to massive losses for some retail investors.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Corn tortilla prices are increasing in Mexico. Here's what Americans can expect.

    Tortillas and corn chips are about to get pricier. Here's why your favorite staples and snacks aren't going to be bargain-basement deals this summer.