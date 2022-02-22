U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.25
    -50.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,669.00
    -338.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,730.50
    -265.50 (-1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.80
    -21.80 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    +4.54 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.40
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.50
    +2.39 (+8.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8100
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,200.80
    -1,855.50 (-4.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.32
    -90.47 (-9.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.59
    -24.74 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

4D IMAGING RADAR LEADER VAYYAR EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH NEW JAPAN OFFICE

·3 min read

- Vayyar Imaging's new office will open in Tokyo, Japan in February, supporting the technology company's growth strategy in the key senior care and automotive markets

- Vayyar's touchless senior care technology is deployed in facilities and private homes around the world, providing activity monitoring that supports automatic fall detection and a wide range of behavioral insights

- Hand-picked team of industry experts will build Vayyar's brand and business portfolio, while advancing existing commercial engagements

Media assets can be downloaded here.

TOKYO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vayyar Imaging, the global leader in 4D imaging radar, is set to open a new office in Tokyo, Japan, as the company intensifies its advanced engagements with leading enterprises. Vayyar Imaging Japan LLC will spearhead the company's continued expansion in the APAC region, primarily in the senior care and automotive industries.

Vayyar Imaging providing automatic fall detection and health analytics in the home.
Vayyar Imaging providing automatic fall detection and health analytics in the home.

The newly assembled team is comprised of experts from across the senior care, automotive and semiconductor sectors. The office will specialize in business development, system application and marketing.

Vayyar's senior care solutions are deployed in facilities and private homes around the world, providing real-time activity monitoring that supports automatic fall detection and a wide range of behavioral insights, enabling person-centred care.

Sensors mounted on walls or ceilings constantly monitor the surroundings, delivering exceptional resolution across an ultra-wide field of view in all conditions, including pitch darkness and even dense steam, making them ideal for use in bathrooms and bedrooms where privacy, as well as safety, is key.

The solution's multifunctionality allows facilities to reduce the number of single-purpose sensors installed in residents' rooms, providing rich data that creates a comprehensive view of health and wellbeing.

"Establishing an office in Japan is a vital step in our global expansion, enabling us to deepen our existing relationships with many of the world's leading healthcare and automotive players and to redefine numerous other verticals," said Raviv Melamed, Vayyar Co-founder and CEO. "We look forward to continuing our close collaborations with Japanese partners, improving safety using best-in-class imaging radar technology."

Vayyar's automotive platform enables cost-effective advanced safety applications across the In-Cabin Monitoring Systems (ICMS), ADAS/ARAS, and AV domains. Built around a high-performance radar-on-chip array of up to 48 transceivers, it delivers exceptional resolution across an ultra-wide field of view in all road conditions, while protecting user privacy.

"We are very proud to be advancing Vayyar's goal of providing affordable, multifunctional radar-on-chip platforms to Japan's leading automakers and suppliers and senior care providers, which can leverage our uniquely versatile technology to protect some of society's most vulnerable people," Melamed added.

About Vayyar Imaging

Vayyar, the leader in 4D imaging radar, has created the world's most advanced radar-on-chip platform to gather life's essential data, providing solutions for senior care, automotive, security, smart home, robotics, and more, while maintaining privacy at all times. Vayyar's mission is to deliver the next generation of sensing technology that is miniature, affordable, and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives, enabling a safer world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749780/Vayyar_Imaging.jpg

