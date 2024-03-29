4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc's Chief Legal Officer Sells Company Shares

Scott Bizily, the Chief Legal Officer of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT), has sold 5,833 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $35.04 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $204,396.32.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, is focused on the discovery and development of targeted and proprietary AAV gene therapy vectors and therapeutic products for use in patients with severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company's pioneering Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform allows for the creation of customized gene delivery vehicles to deliver genes to specific tissues in the body, potentially providing treatment for a wide range of diseases.

Over the past year, Scott Bizily has engaged in the sale of 21,236 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where insider transactions have predominantly been sales. In total, there has been 1 insider buy and 12 insider sells for the company within this period.

On the day of the sale, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $35.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.584 billion. The stock's price on that day was significantly higher than the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $16.58, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.11. This suggests that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

