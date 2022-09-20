U.S. markets closed

4D Molecular Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted genetic medicines, announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

 

Event: Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date & Time: Friday, September 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET

 

 

 

Event: Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date & Time: Monday, October 3, 2022

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the 4DMT website at www.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least two weeks following the live event.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted genetic medicines. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent targeted and evolved vectors for use in our products. The company is initially focused on five clinical-stage products in three therapeutic areas for both rare and large market diseases: ophthalmology, cardiology (including Fabry disease) and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered at relatively low doses through clinically routine, well tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. The five 4DMT product candidates in clinical development are: 4D-150 for wet AMD, 4D-310 for Fabry disease, 4D-710 for cystic fibrosis, 4D-125 for XLRP, and 4D-110 for choroideremia.

4D-150, 4D-310, 4D-710, 4D-125, and 4D-110 are in clinical trials and have not yet been approved for marketing by the US FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of 4D-150, 4D-310, 4D-710, 4D-125, and 4D-110 for the therapeutic use for which they are being studied. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

Contacts:

Media:

Katherine Smith
Evoke Canale
Katherine.Smith@evokegroup.com

Investors:

Mike Zanoni
VP, Investor Relations
mzanoni@4dmt.com


