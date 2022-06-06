U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.75
    +27.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,063.00
    +175.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,661.00
    +110.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.70
    +13.40 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.25
    +0.38 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.40
    +8.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.37 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.79
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2531
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6220
    -0.2380 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,299.35
    +1,518.71 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.64
    +19.84 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.42
    +77.47 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

4D Printing Market Forecasted to Reach USD 510 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 43.1% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

4D Printing Industry is Flourishing Due to Rise in Demand for Resource Management

New York, US, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Printing Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “4D Printing Market research report by Application, by Region- Forecast to 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 510 million by 2030, registering an 43.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

4D Printing Market Report Scope:

4D printing, also called 4-dimensional printing, uses the methods of 3D printing with the computer programmed deposition of material in successive layers to produce 3-dimensional objects. The technology adds the dimension of transformation over time to the thing. It allows the constituent to turn into another shape when exposed to heat, humidity, or other environmental impulses.

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 510 Million

CAGR

43.1%

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2030

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Application and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Stratasys Ltd. (U.S), Hewlett Packard Corp. (U.S.), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), ExOne Co. (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Materialise NV (Belgium), Dassault Systèmes SA (France)

Key Market Opportunities

4D printing technology gives authorization to its consumers to use the restricted materials for different purposes

Key Market Drivers

Rise in demand for resource management

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: 

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2692  

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for 4D printing has registered an enormous rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for resource management across the globe. The technology enables the end-users to print things that can self-assemble and reshape themselves with the passing time and is causing a surge in demand for the technology across robotics, construction of buildings, and furniture, which is likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecasted timeframe. Given the significant competition across industry players, the requirement to reduce the processing and manufacturing costs is likely to be a substantial aspect causing an upsurge in the market's growth. The technology is based on 3D printing that offers lesser marketing time, supplies, and the need for capital is anticipated to improve the business efficiency.

Browse Complete Premium Research Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/4d-printing-market-2692

In addition, the highly advanced features of 4D printing are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the players across the global market.

Market Restraints

Although several aspects support the growth of the 4D printing market, certain elements may hamper the market's growth. The increase in the insecurity of the policymakers because of the advanced technology that is not being marketed is the primary aspect restricting the market's growth. Furthermore, the issues related to intellectual rights, rise in development costs, and rise in opportunities for the primary vital players may also have an adverse impact on the 4D printing market's growth over the assessment timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. Several governments worldwide implemented partial or complete lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease. The global health crisis had both economic and health impacts across most parts of the globe. Because of that, the healthcare sector needed innovative technology to satisfy the needs and production of various medical types of equipment and devices. As per the MRFR analysis reports, the Leitat Technology Center has built ventilators using 3D technology, merging them with other parts found in the market. The merger of these parts is very rapid, and almost 100 ventilators are expected to be produced in a day.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2692

4D Printing Market Segments

Among all the material types, the programmable carbon fiber segment is projected to lead the global 4D printing market over the coming years. The growth of the segment is mainly credited to its high stiffness, tensile strength, and low weight making it useful for several industrial applications. The material can be turned by printing active material on flexible carbon fiber with heat. In addition, it needs no complex electronics, sensors, or actuators. It also reduces failure-prone mechanisms and lowers the final product's net weight because its espousal is likely to catalyze the segment's growth over the assessment timeframe.

Considering all the applications, the military & defense segment is anticipated to account for the highest revenue share across the global 4D printing market over the forecasted timeframe. The segment's growth is mainly credited to the various benefits offered by the technology, such as the ability to self-replicate and repair itself in response to external environmental conditions. Moreover, the U.S. Army Research Center is launching the latest technologies, such as a soldier's uniform, efficiently offering protection against toxic gases or changing its camouflage while traveling through different climates. On the other hand, the aerospace segment is projected to grow substantially over the coming years. the space memory technique used in 4D printing would assist in creating a self-deploying structure that is applicable across the aerospace segment, for example, to produce air ventilation. In addition, Airbus S.A.S. is producing a technology to cool its engines with an intelligent material that reacts to temperature.

4D Printing Market Regional Analysis 

The global 4D printing market is studied across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis reports, the North American region will lead the global 4D printing market over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly credited to the advancement in technology in 3D printing across the region. Furthermore, the adoption of 3D printing in mass amounts is another crucial parameter boosting the growth of the regional 4D market over the review timeframe.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2692

The 4D printing market for the European region is likely to record substantial growth and secure the second position across the globe over the assessment timeframe. The development of the regional market is primarily credited to technological advancements in the field.

The Asia-Pacific regional 4D market will grow substantially over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the growing investments by leading market players.

Dominant Key Players in 4D Printing Market Covered are:

  • Dassault Systèmes SA (France)

  • Stratasys Ltd. (U.S)

  • Materialise NV (Belgium)   

  • Hewlett Packard Corp. (U.S.)

  • Organovo Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

  • 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

  • Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.)

  • ExOne Co. (U.S.)

Related Reports:

Inline Metrology Market Research Report: By Product, Application, Vertical and Region - Forecast till 2027

VRF Systems Market Research Report: By Component, Compressor Units, System Type, Capacity, Application - Forecast till 2027

Video Encoder Market Research Report: By Component, Type, Application, Number of Channels, End User and Region - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • AMD, Pfizer, NIO, DocuSign, Campbell Soup, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    CPI inflation data is out on Friday. Plus, earnings and investor days from Pfizer, Vail ResoResorts, AMD, DocuSign, NIO, Campbell Soup, and more.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares.

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS M

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in June

    The metaverse offers added opportunities for a variety of tech stocks. Grand View Research estimated a market size of $47 billion for the metaverse in 2022. It believes that the market will grow to $679 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 39%!

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘No Longer Sure Be