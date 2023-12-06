4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX): Is Breakeven Near?

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. 4DMedical Limited operates as a medical technology company in Australia and the United States. The AU$331m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$31m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is 4DMedical's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Healthcare Services analysts is that 4DMedical is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$2.6m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 56% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving 4DMedical's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically healthcare tech companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that 4DMedical has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning healthcare tech company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

