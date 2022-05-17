U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.66
    -0.54 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0169 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3460
    +0.2930 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,243.67
    +263.49 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

4Front Ventures to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 23, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FFNTF

PHOENIX, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 23, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an update on current business trends at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

4Front Ventures Corp. Logo (CNW Group/4Front Ventures Corp.)
4Front Ventures Corp. Logo (CNW Group/4Front Ventures Corp.)

Conference Call Details

DATE:

Monday, May 23, 2022

TIME:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

U.S./CANADA TOLL-FREE DIAL-IN:

1-888-664-6392

WEBCAST:

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at this link.

REPLAY:

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until June 6, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-888-390-0541

Replay entry code: 240284#

INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN ASSISTANCE:

Contact IR@4FrontVentures.com

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-ventures-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-23-2022-301549614.html

SOURCE 4Front Ventures Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c6611.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Jumia Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of African e-commerce and digital-payments company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) jumped on Tuesday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022, showing strong growth across its business. As of noon ET, Jumia stock was up 24%. Keep in mind that a business like Jumia has some seasonality to it -- you'd expect fourth-quarter results to be stronger than first-quarter results, so it's better to look at year-over-year numbers.

  • Why Walmart Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) sank 11.4% on Tuesday after the retail giant's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Walmart's revenue rose 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. More concerning was the decline in Walmart's profitability.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 13% higher at 9:40 a.m. ET today before giving up those gains and trading about 1% higher as of 10:26 a.m. The company reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 last night. Nu in the quarter also generated record revenue of $887 million, which smoked analyst estimates of only $624 million. Importantly, Nu continued to grow average monthly revenue per active user (ARPAC), which increased to $6.70 on average and to $19 for some of the bank's most mature cohorts.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • Nasdaq leads gains into market close, Walmart stock plunges in worst day since 1987

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the market and sector gains heading into the closing bell, as well as tech and semiconductor stocks, retailers, and the commodity price actions surrounding crude oil and metals.

  • Walmart Gets Hammered by Worst Drop Since 1987 on Forecast Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. tumbled the most in almost 35 years after cutting its full-year profit forecast due to inflationary pressures, especially in food and fuel.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain E

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) were crashing 22.7% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. This stock split took effect today. Reverse stock splits aren't a sign that things are going well for a company.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Blasted Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) charged sharply higher Tuesday, gaining as much as 17.2%. The catalyst that sent the e-commerce and digital entertainment specialist higher was its quarterly financial report, which illustrated robust growth that was much better than expected. For the first quarter, Sea Limited generated revenue of $92 billion, up an impressive 64% year over year.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today

    Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.

  • Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer at This Price

    Despite inflation and supply chain challenges, the stock is trading at an ideal level for long-term investors.

  • Investors Who Shorted Russia ETFs Are Now Stuck Paying Never-Ending Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who bet against ETFs tracking Russian assets in the build up to the Ukraine invasion made the right call -- and they’ve been paying the price ever since.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation