What Is 4imprint Group plc's (LON:FOUR) Share Price Doing?

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of 31% in the past couple of months on the LSE. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine 4imprint Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In 4imprint Group?

According to our valuation model, 4imprint Group seems to be fairly priced at around 13% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy 4imprint Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £64.35, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, 4imprint Group’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from 4imprint Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for 4imprint Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FOUR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FOUR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for 4imprint Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in 4imprint Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

