4imprint Group's (LON:FOUR) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.508 on the 15th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

4imprint Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, 4imprint Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 20.0% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 87% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.229, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. 4imprint Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. 4imprint Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 26% per annum. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that 4imprint Group could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like 4imprint Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for 4imprint Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

