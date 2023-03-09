U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,918.32
    -73.69 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,254.86
    -543.54 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,338.35
    -237.65 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.59
    -52.89 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.48
    -0.24 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.20
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    -0.0510 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2810
    -0.9910 (-0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,351.98
    -1,364.70 (-6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.10
    -33.14 (-6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

4K Display Resolution Market Size Growing at 23.4% CAGR Set to Reach USD 603.6 Billion By 2032

Acumen Research and Consulting
·9 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “4K Display Resolution Market Forecast, 2023 - 2032”

TOKYO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 4K Display Resolution Market Size collected USD 94.1 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 603.6 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2032.

4K Display Resolution Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

  • The Global 4k Display Resolution Market Size in 2022 stood at USD 94.1 Billion and is set to reach USD 603.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.4%

  • The demand for 4K displays has been growing as more consumers and businesses look for higher-quality, more immersive viewing experiences.

  • Advancements in display technology, including better color accuracy, higher contrast ratios, and wider viewing angles, are making 4K displays even more attractive to consumers.

  • The cost of 4K displays has been decreasing over time, making them more affordable and accessible to a wider range of consumers.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the 4K Display Resolution Market.


Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/157

4K Display Resolution Market Report Coverage:

Market

4K Display Resolution Market

4K Display Resolution Market Size 2022

USD 94.1 Billion

4K Display Resolution Market Forecast 2032

USD 603.6 Billion

4K Display Resolution Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032

23.4%

 

4K Display Resolution Market Analysis Period

2023 - 2032

4K Display Resolution Market Base Year

2022

 

4K Display Resolution Market Forecast Data

2023 - 2032

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Resolution, By End-User, And By Geography

4K Display Resolution Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

AU Optronics Corp., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, AU Optronics Corporation, Marseille Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Canon, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., EIZO Corporation, Planar Systems Inc.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

4K Display Resolution Market Overview:

The 4K display resolution market has been rapidly expanding in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality, immersive viewing experiences across a diverse range of applications. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 4K displays offer four times the resolution of traditional Full HD displays, providing users with stunning clarity, color accuracy, and contrast ratios.

The applications of 4K displays are incredibly diverse, spanning a wide range of industries and use cases. In the entertainment industry, 4K displays are being used to enhance the visual experience for viewers, with streaming platforms and movie theaters offering 4K content to provide a more immersive experience. Similarly, in the gaming industry, 4K displays are becoming increasingly popular, offering gamers stunning graphics and an enhanced gaming experience.

4K displays are also being used in advertising, healthcare, and education. In the advertising industry, 4K displays are being used to create eye-catching, high-resolution displays for digital signage and billboards. In healthcare, 4K displays are being used in medical imaging applications to provide higher-quality images and improve diagnosis accuracy. In education, 4K displays are being used in classrooms and lecture halls to provide students with a more engaging and immersive learning experience.

As the demand for 4K displays continues to grow, so too do the technological advancements in display technology. OLED displays are becoming more prevalent, offering even higher contrast ratios and color accuracy, while costs for both OLED and LCD displays continue to decrease.

Trends in the 4K Display Resolution Market:

  • Adoption in automotive industry: The automotive industry is adopting 4K displays in car dashboards and entertainment systems, providing a more immersive and high-resolution experience for drivers and passengers.

  • Virtual events: 4K displays are being used in virtual events, such as concerts and conferences, to provide attendees with a more immersive and high-quality experience.

  • Gaming laptops: Gaming laptops are increasingly being built with 4K displays, providing gamers with a more detailed and immersive gaming experience.

  • High-end smartphones: High-end smartphones are being built with 4K displays, providing users with a more vibrant and high-resolution viewing experience.

  • Video walls: 4K displays are being used in video walls for digital signage, providing a more dynamic and visually stunning display.

  • Art and design: 4K displays are being used in art and design applications, providing artists and designers with a more accurate representation of their work.

  • Virtual and augmented reality: 4K displays are being integrated into virtual and augmented reality headsets, providing users with a more immersive and high-quality experience.

  • Medical simulations: 4K displays are being used in medical simulations and training programs, providing medical professionals with a more detailed and accurate representation of medical procedures.

4K Display Resolution Market Dynamics:

  • Increased demand for higher-quality viewing experiences: Consumers are increasingly demanding high-quality, immersive viewing experiences, driving the growth of 4K displays.

  • Architecture and engineering: 4K displays are being used in architecture and engineering applications, providing a more detailed and accurate representation of building and infrastructure designs.

  • Decreasing costs: As technology advances and manufacturing processes improve, the costs of producing 4K displays are decreasing, making them more accessible to consumers.

  • Increased adoption of digital signage: The adoption of digital signage is increasing, and 4K displays are providing a more visually stunning and engaging display for consumers.

  • Growing popularity of streaming platforms: Streaming platforms are increasingly offering 4K content, driving demand for 4K displays among consumers.

  • Theme parks: 4K displays are being used in theme parks, providing visitors with a more immersive and high-quality experience in ride simulations and attractions.

  • Sports broadcasting: 4K displays are being used in sports broadcasting, providing viewers with a more immersive and high-quality viewing experience.

Growth Hampering Factors in the 4K Display Resolution Market:

  • High cost: 4K displays are often more expensive than their lower-resolution counterparts, which can limit adoption by price-sensitive consumers.

  • Limited availability of 4K content: Although the availability of 4K content is increasing, it is still limited compared to lower-resolution content.

  • Environmental concerns: The production of 4K displays may have negative environmental impacts, which could limit their adoption by environmentally conscious consumers.

  • Limited bandwidth: 4K content requires significantly more bandwidth than lower-resolution content, which can limit its accessibility in areas with limited internet infrastructure.

  • Competing display technologies: Other display technologies, such as curved displays and high dynamic range (HDR), may compete with 4K displays for consumer attention.

  • Limited availability of 4K-compatible hardware: Some devices, such as laptops and smartphones, may not yet have the hardware necessary to support 4K displays.

  • Limited production capacity: Manufacturers may not have the production capacity to keep up with demand for 4K displays, leading to potential supply chain issues.

  • Limited compatibility: Not all devices are compatible with 4K displays, which can limit their adoption.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/4k-display-resolution-market

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Product

  • Digital Cameras

  • Smartphones

  • Television

  • Camcorders

  • Projectors

  • Tablets

  • Monitors

  • Others

By Resolution

  • 5120 X 3200

  • 5120 X 2160

  • 4096 X 2160

  • 3996 X 2160

  • 3840 X 2160

End User

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Business & Education

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Entertainment Industry

  • Advertisement and Retail Industry

  • Other

4K Display Resolution Market Overview by Region:

The Asia-Pacific region’s 4K Display Resolution Market share is the highest globally, with high demand coming from China, Japan, and India. The expansion of the gaming industry, the increasing popularity of streaming platforms, and the adoption of 4K displays in commercial applications, such as digital signage, are driving demand in the region. For instance, China's largest streaming platform, iQiyi, offers 4K content, and the gaming industry in Japan is increasingly adopting 4K displays to provide gamers with more immersive and high-quality gaming experiences.

In the North American region, the 4K Display Resolution market share is the fastest growing globally, owing to the presence of major players and early adoption of the technology. The increasing popularity of 4K content, including sports and entertainment, and the expansion of the gaming industry are driving demand for 4K displays in the region. For instance, the National Football League (NFL) in the US now broadcasts select games in 4K resolution, and streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime offer 4K content. Additionally, the use of 4K displays in commercial applications such as digital signage and video walls is also increasing in North America.

Europe is another key 4K Display Resolution market, driven by the expansion of the entertainment industry and increasing demand for higher-quality viewing experiences. For example, the UK's broadcasting company Sky offers 4K content to its customers, including live sports and movies. The adoption of 4K displays in the healthcare industry, such as for surgical procedures and medical imaging, is also driving growth in Europe.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller 4K Display Resolution market share, but it is expected to grow at a steady pace.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/157

4K Display Resolution Market Key Players:

Key players in the industry include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Vizio Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd., TCL Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Innolux Corporation, Planar Systems Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Eizo Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Acer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Browse More Research Topic on Electronics Industries Related Reports:

The Global Biometric Sensors Market Size gathered USD 1,319.5 Million in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 3,582.9 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Satellite Internet Market Size accounted for USD 3,985 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 17,431 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Telecom API Market Size was valued at USD 221 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 1,113 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to hand over more documents concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the territory's lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the bank must turn over requested documents from 2015 to 2019, a period after JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client. JPMorgan declined to comment.

  • Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and the $750 Million Recruiting Move That Went Off the Rails

    Four years after two advisors’ recruiting move went haywire, a Finra arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay damages to the advisors and rival Charles Schwab.

  • Companies like Meta and Google are doing away with employee perks as they slash tens of thousands of jobs

    Lavish extras, especially at tech firms, are disappearing.

  • GM offers voluntary buyouts to US salaried workers, expects $1.5B charge

    General Motors is laying out its plan to extract $2 billion in cost savings, and it seems reductions in its labor force will be a big part of it. “This voluntary program offers eligible employees an opportunity to make a career change or retire earlier. We are offering three packages based on level and service to the company. Employees are strongly encouraged to consider the program,” a GM spokesperson said in a statement sent to Yahoo Finance. “By permanently bringing down structured costs, we can improve vehicle profitability and remain nimble in an increasingly competitive market.”

  • ASML, China customers haunted by uncertainty on new Dutch chip export rules

    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Why SVB’s Bad News Clobbered Bank Stocks Like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo

    Small things can lead to big reactions, and that seems to be the case with bank stocks on Thursday, as a huge loss at SVB Financial (ticker: SIVB) has caused stocks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) to get pummeled. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent, SVB Financial, said Wednesday night that it had sold securities from its portfolio for a $1.8 billion loss, while also announcing plans to raise capital via an offering of common and preferred stock. SVB Financial stock tumbled 62% to $119.35 on Thursday, its largest drop ever.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Hikes Quarterly Dividend on Solid Cash Flow

    A steady dividend payout is part of Qualcomm's (QCOM) long-term strategy to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.

  • Elon Musk is reportedly building his own town in Texas

    Dubbed “Snailbrook,” the 3,500-acre community will house workers from SpaceX, Tesla and Boring.

  • JPMorgan Sues Former Executive Jes Staley Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

    The bank’s lawsuit revealed that former executive Jes Staley has been accused of sexual assault. The move allows JPMorgan to argue he should pay damages if the bank is held responsible.

  • I Overcontributed to My 401(k). What Do I Do Now?

    Did you just find out that you overcontributed your 401(k) plan? If you act quickly, you can minimize the damage. But if you wait, the tax bill and inconveniences will multiply. So if you've overcontributed to your 401(k), the plan … Continue reading → The post What to Do When You Overcontribute to Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably?

    To figure out if $1.5 million is enough for retirement, you'll need to factor in Social Security, pension and other income, as well as fixed and variable costs. For instance, your lifestyle and how long you will live in retirement … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan sues former banker Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault. The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.

  • Tesla Triggered China EV Price War, But Who Will Win As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality?

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Other Growth Stocks Appeal to This Value Investor

    Adam Seessel founder of Gravity Capital, dumped his “old economy” stocks in the 2010s and embraced the digital revolution. Why he’s still a believer in value investing—and growth stocks.

  • Biden's new budget cuts $31 billion in tax breaks for oil companies

    President Biden’s 2024 budget released Thursday includes yet another broadside from the White House against oil companies

  • JP Morgan is suing a former executive over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    JP Morgan is suing former private banking head Jes Staley over his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Borqs Shares Pop After It Bags Deal To Develop Android 5G Rugged Handheld Device

    Borqs Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) won a contract with a prominent North American company to develop and manufacture an Android 5G rugged, waterproof handheld device serving industries like agriculture, oil and mining, utilities, and safety. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The device will feature a long-life 5G chipset that can serve until 2030. Borqs signed multiple contracts with the same customer to develop a suite of enterprise-class rugged devices, which will be laun

  • Gap Pushes for Reset as Sales Swoon in Holiday Quarter

    The apparel chain is seeking $300 million more in cost savings through measures that include an unspecified number of job cuts.