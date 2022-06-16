U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

A Sony 4K TV will work wonders for your picture quality—get one on sale this Prime Day 2021

Lee Neikirk, Reviewed
·2 min read
Sony's incredible A8H OLED TV is majorly discounted for Prime Day 2021
Sony's incredible A8H OLED TV is majorly discounted for Prime Day 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every year, our A.V. team gets worked up over what kind of great deals we'll find on TVs, soundbars, headphones and so on for Amazon's huge two-day savings event—and Prime Day 2021 is no exception. More often than not, while there are some great deals, there are only a few that are worth shouting about. This is one of those shoutable ones: Sony's incredible 65-inch A8H OLED TV, normally $2,500, is more than $700 off.

In fact, both the 55- and 65-inch A8H OLED sizes are discounted, but if you're going to spend over $1,000 anyway, we recommend ponying up for the larger version. When we reviewed the 65-inch A8H, we were expecting greatness (OLED TVs tend to top our rankings for the best TVs you can buy), but this turned out to be one of the best TVs of 2021.

Sony's A8H OLED TV is one of the best of 2021, so getting it at such a discount is a real steal
Sony's A8H OLED TV is one of the best of 2021, so getting it at such a discount is a real steal

My fellow TV expert and colleague Michael Desjardin was truly impressed by the performance on display here: perfect black levels, rich color production and good peak brightness for an OLED (more than 700 nits, which is plenty bright for most rooms). Both A8H OLED TV sizes deliver four HDMI inputs (with eARC compatibility), smooth motion for gaming and sports (though you're not getting HDMI 2.1, which is a definite drawback) and Sony's excellent design aesthetic and built-in Android smart platform.

The Sony A8H OLED isn't perfect, but it's much closer to perfection than a lot of the TVs we'll see throughout the year. Unless you've got an especially bright room or absolutely need HDMI 2.1 features, the A8H delivers design, details, and performance on a silver platter. This is probably one of the lowest prices we'll see on this TV until the holidays, so if your summer could use a little OLED action, now's your chance.

Get the 55-inch Sony A8H OLED TV for $1,298 (Save $601.99)

Get the 65-inch Sony A8H OLED TV for $1,798 (Save $701.99)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2021: You can get a Sony 4K TV for $700 off

  • Travis Pastrana to Pilot 862-HP 1983 Subaru at Goodwood Next Week

    He returns to the Hillclimb Shootout, where he placed second last year driving the 2020 Airslayer STI, another Subaru-based creation.

  • Ferrari to make 80% hybrid and full-electric range by 2030

    Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari on Thursday outlined an electrification strategy that calls for 40% full-electric vehicles and 40% hybrid models by 2030. CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the first electric car will be presented in 2025, with the first deliveries the following year. Now, just four Ferrari models, or 20% of the range, are hybrid cars.

  • Microsoft Targets Salesforce Clients With New Tools to Aid Sales Reps

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. introduced Viva Sales, a new program meant to connect its Office and video conferencing programs with customer-relationship management software — its own and that of rivals, a step that could help it garner revenue from Salesforce Inc. clients.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Cen

  • iPhone users owed £750m after Apple ‘throttled’ devices, lawsuit claims

    Legal claim points to controversy in 2017, when Apple was found to be slowing down older devices because of battery issues

  • Just 4 Companies Are Fueling Broadband Subscriber Growth

    Broadband companies added 1,065,000 net new subscribers in the first quarter, according to data collected by Leichtman Research. Three of them -- Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) -- have been in the industry for years. Cable companies stand at a technological advantage to phone companies in delivering high-speed internet to customers' homes.

  • The Apple AirPods Pro are at one of the lowest prices we've seen for Prime Day 2021

    For Amazon Prime Day 2021, one of the most popular pairs of headphones in the world—the Apple AirPods Pro—are on sale.

  • Tesla hikes prices across all of its models by up to $6,000

    Tesla has significantly boosted prices across its EV lineup, according to changes in its online configurator.

  • How to see if anyone is using your Gmail, Facebook, or Netflix accounts

    Here's how to be proactive and find out if anyone who doesn't have permission has access to your Gmail, Facebook, or Netflix accounts.

  • End of Internet Explorer Spells Trouble for Japan Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. retired its Internet Explorer on Wednesday, putting an end to a quarter-century-old app while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the unpopular browser.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong,

  • 2 Reasons Why Google's Cloud Business Can Outperform

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) seems like it should naturally lead in cloud business -- but somehow the opportunity slipped away. Alphabet's cloud business lost the initial cloud wars and now has significantly less heft today than Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure. As a result, many investors feel that Alphabet has lost the ability to build a significant cloud business.

  • Microsoft Fixes Flaw Exploited By State-Backed Hackers

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) released a fix for Windows zero-day flaw exploited by state-backed hackers. However, cybersecurity firm Sophos noted that the fix did not feature on the list of patches included in the release. However, it confirmed the mitigation of Follina. Microsoft strongly recommended that customers install the updates for complete protection from the vulnerability. Also Read: Microsoft Security Chief Stresses On Importance Of Combating Cyberattacks Through Cloud Adoption Hacke

  • Amazon revamps Fire TV user interface with new home screen, improved navigation and more

    Amazon Fire TV revealed an updated user interface that aims to improve the navigation experience for users. Instead of a text menu item, there will now be an icon-based navigation bar that offers quick access to popular destinations, including “Home,” “Find,” “Live” and “My Stuff”, with icons like a magnifying glass, bookmark, house and so forth. The changes are meant to address some of users' complaints about last year's Fire TV makeover, by refining several features, bringing back missing sections and simplifying navigation.

  • Microsoft shuts down Internet Explorer after nearly 30 years

    Microsoft shuts down Internet Explorer after nearly 30 years

  • Get tech deals galore on Apple, HP and more for Amazon Prime Day 2021—shop our top picks

    Get tech deals galore on Apple, HP and more for Amazon Prime Day 2021—shop our top picks

  • Microsoft is ending Internet Explorer support in Windows 10 on June 15

    Microsoft is ending support for the last version of Internet Explorer on Wednesday, June 15.

  • Google Maps has a new Android widget to show live traffic around you

    Google Maps is introducing a new widget for Android that will be another use for the functionality that helped make a name for Waze, the other driving and mapping app that Google acquired nearly a decade ago: It will now show live traffic around you not just in the app but in a widget you can access on your lock screen. Google Maps already provides estimated arrival and travel times, and indicates when there is less or more congestion on your route with yellow/orange/red colors. The live traffic widget will be an extra, user-friendly tool for users, to give them a better idea of how busy an area will be in case they need to adjust their travel times or even routes to avoid the scrum, without needing to open the app.

  • Google Debate Over ‘Sentient’ Bots Overshadows Deeper AI Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- A Google software engineer was suspended after going public with his claims of encountering “sentient” artificial intelligence on the company’s servers — spurring a debate about how and whether AI can achieve consciousness. Researchers say it’s an unfortunate distraction from more pressing issues in the industry.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis

  • UK market abuse suit seeks up to $935M from Apple for 'secretly throttling' iPhones

    A class action style lawsuit is being launched against Apple in the UK seeking damages worth a total of £768 million (circa $935M). The representative action is being filed by consumer rights campaigner, Justin Gutmann, citing competition law -- with the suit accusing the mobile maker of abusing its market dominance to engage in exploitative and unfair commercial practices when, per the claim, it misled iPhone users by applying a power management software update, first released in January 2017 in iOS 10.2.1, that throttled the performance of affected devices. The suit is being filed in the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London on behalf of up to 25 million UK iPhone users who used any of 10 different models of iPhone, from the iPhone 6 through to the iPhone X (and including the iPhone SE).

  • L3Harris Technologies Eyes Israeli Spyware Firm NSO: Reports

    L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) is planning to acquire Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, Reuters reported, citing U.S. and Israeli media. The deal is expected to be finalized after being approved by Israel, the U.S., and L3Harris’ board of directors. A separate report published by Intelligence Online has shed light on the White House’s concerns about the deal sparking counterintelligence and security concerns. NSO, a surveillance firm that makes Pegasus software, is said to have spied on peo

  • Microsoft is elevating Viva from pure employee portal to job support platform starting with sales

    When Microsoft launched Viva last year, it framed the platform as an employee portal where you might go to find out parental leave policy or other internal communications directed more generally at company policies and culture. It further reinforced this idea last month when it released Viva Goals, a Viva module designed to give employees access to their KPIs.