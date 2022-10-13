4K2K TV Market to witness USD 23.17 Bn growth; Evolving Opportunities with Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. and Havells India Ltd -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 4K2K TV market size is expected to grow by USD 23.17 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2026. The report identifies Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Konka Group Co. Ltd. among others as key vendors in the market. The presence of several regional and global players has made the market structure to become fragmented in nature. These vendors are adopting organic growth strategies, such as technological innovations and new product launches, to diversify their product portfolios to remain competitive in the market. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, product launches, and successful growth strategies adopted by vendors. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 4K2K TV Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the growing demand for projectors in the education and corporate sectors. The advanced features of projectors, such as compatibility with laptops and media players and the ability to display presentations, videos, and photos on a large screen, have boosted their adoption in education and corporate sectors. In the education sector, they are used in schools and colleges, as classrooms are going paperless. In addition, the increased emphasis on smart classrooms and e-learning is rising the demand for projectors among educational institutes. Similarly, in the corporate sector, they are used in activities such as business presentations and the discussion of project plans. All these factors are fostering the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of 4K2K TVs will hinder the growth of the market. 4K2K TVs are priced higher than other display products. For instance, the average cost of 4K2K TVs is between USD 1,000 and USD 40,000. High-end projectors meant for professional use in large auditoriums can cost around USD 200,000. These devices also come with high maintenance costs as they are backed with advanced technologies. This makes many small- and medium-sized companies that have limited budgets reluctant to purchase 4K2K TVs, thereby reducing the growth potential of the market.

Vendor Landscape:

The global 4K2K TV market is fragmented. Vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by developing advanced technologies and obtaining regulatory approvals for new products. The launch of new products with innovative technologies will strengthen the product portfolios of manufacturers and their position in the market. Market players also adopt organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. They adopt organic growth strategies, such as technological innovations and new product launches, to diversify their product portfolios. Similarly, vendors also adopt inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations with end-users and distributors, to increase their sales volumes and revenue.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Havells India Ltd

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Konka Group Co. Ltd.

LG Corp.

OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Shinco Technology Co. Ltd.

Snap One LLC

Sony Group Corp.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd

Toshiba Corp.

Videocon Industries Ltd.

Videotex International Pvt. Ltd.

VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc.

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Xiaomi Inc

4K2K TV Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2021-2026)

60 to 69 inches - size and forecast 2021-2026

50 to 59 inches - size and forecast 2021-2026

Less than 49 inches - size and forecast 2021-2026

70 to 79 inches - size and forecast 2021-2026

80 and above - size and forecast 2021-2026

4K2K TV Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

4K2K TV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 23.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konka Group Co. Ltd., LG Corp., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shinco Technology Co. Ltd., Snap One LLC, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, Toshiba Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., Videotex International Pvt. Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

