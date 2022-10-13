U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

4K2K TV Market to witness USD 23.17 Bn growth; Evolving Opportunities with Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. and Havells India Ltd -- Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 4K2K TV market size is expected to grow by USD 23.17 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2026. The report identifies Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Konka Group Co. Ltd. among others as key vendors in the market. The presence of several regional and global players has made the market structure to become fragmented in nature. These vendors are adopting organic growth strategies, such as technological innovations and new product launches, to diversify their product portfolios to remain competitive in the market. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, product launches, and successful growth strategies adopted by vendors. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 4K2K TV Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 4K2K TV Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the growing demand for projectors in the education and corporate sectors. The advanced features of projectors, such as compatibility with laptops and media players and the ability to display presentations, videos, and photos on a large screen, have boosted their adoption in education and corporate sectors. In the education sector, they are used in schools and colleges, as classrooms are going paperless. In addition, the increased emphasis on smart classrooms and e-learning is rising the demand for projectors among educational institutes. Similarly, in the corporate sector, they are used in activities such as business presentations and the discussion of project plans. All these factors are fostering the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of 4K2K TVs will hinder the growth of the market. 4K2K TVs are priced higher than other display products. For instance, the average cost of 4K2K TVs is between USD 1,000 and USD 40,000. High-end projectors meant for professional use in large auditoriums can cost around USD 200,000. These devices also come with high maintenance costs as they are backed with advanced technologies. This makes many small- and medium-sized companies that have limited budgets reluctant to purchase 4K2K TVs, thereby reducing the growth potential of the market.

Get highlights on the factors impacting the market growth. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Vendor Landscape:

The global 4K2K TV market is fragmented. Vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by developing advanced technologies and obtaining regulatory approvals for new products. The launch of new products with innovative technologies will strengthen the product portfolios of manufacturers and their position in the market.  Market players also adopt organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. They adopt organic growth strategies, such as technological innovations and new product launches, to diversify their product portfolios. Similarly, vendors also adopt inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations with end-users and distributors, to increase their sales volumes and revenue.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • Havells India Ltd

  • Hisense International Co. Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Konka Group Co. Ltd.

  • LG Corp.

  • OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Shinco Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Snap One LLC

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Videocon Industries Ltd.

  • Videotex International Pvt. Ltd.

  • VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc.

  • Westinghouse Electric Corp.

  • Xiaomi Inc

4K2K TV Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2021-2026)

  • 60 to 69 inches - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 50 to 59 inches - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Less than 49 inches - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 70 to 79 inches - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 80 and above - size and forecast 2021-2026

4K2K TV Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Identify major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market. Download Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing

Related Reports:

4K2K TV Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 23.17 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.71

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konka Group Co. Ltd., LG Corp., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shinco Technology Co. Ltd., Snap One LLC, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, Toshiba Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., Videotex International Pvt. Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Inc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Display Size

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Display Size

  • 5.3 60 to 69 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 50 to 59 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Less than 49 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 70 to 79 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 80 and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Display Size

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Hisense International Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.6 LG Corp.

  • 10.7 Panasonic Corp

  • 10.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Sharp Corp.

  • 10.10 Sony Group Corp.

  • 10.11 TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd

  • 10.12 Toshiba Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 4K2K TV Market 2022-2026
Global 4K2K TV Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4k2k-tv-market-to-witness-usd-23-17-bn-growth-evolving-opportunities-with-haier-smart-home-co-ltd-and-havells-india-ltd--technavio-301647824.html

SOURCE Technavio

