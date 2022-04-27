U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

4me Recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools

4me, Inc. (4me.com)
·2 min read
Image
Image

Featured Image for 4me, Inc.

Featured Image for 4me, Inc.
Featured Image for 4me, Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year running, 4me has been recognized as a Customers' Choice1,2. 4me was named a Customers' Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools (ITSM)1. 4me received excellent ratings from its customers who participated by submitting 86 reviews, of which the authenticity was subsequently verified by Gartner® Peer InsightsTM.

"We thank our customers for sharing their experience with 4me on the Gartner Peer Insights website," says Cor Winkler Prins, CEO of 4me. "We believe this recognition is a pat on the back for all members of our team, as well as our partners who have helped these organizations migrate from more traditional service management tools to 4me. To us, it is a clear sign that we are on the right track, and we will continue to perfect our platform on the basis of our customers' feedback".

Recognition for Top Customer-Rated Companies
The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction recognizes vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. Gartner maintains rigorous criteria to uphold honest and high-quality reviews.

4me Received Rave Reviews
As of April 26, 2022, 4me has received 156 reviews, resulting in a 4.6 out of a 5-star rating with 94% of 4me customers saying they would recommend the solution to their colleagues and other organizations. Customers are happy with their switch to 4me's next-generation service management solution:

"4me Is A Game-Changer In Service Management And Collaboration"
"Best Designed ITSM Tool"
"Great Platform, Fast Implementation, Genuinely Nice People"
"Fast, Available And Easy To Use"
"Enterprise Service Management - Made Easy"
"Extremely Robust ITSM System"
"We Are Absolutely Satisfied With 4me"

Read more 4me reviews on Gartner Peer Insights.

"We are thrilled to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools for the second year running. We thank everyone for their feedback," says Martijn Adams, Chief Customer Officer of 4me. "Customer feedback is very valuable to 4me, and it is great to read that so many of our customers are happy with their choice and would recommend 4me to other enterprise organizations."

1Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools, Peer Contributors, 29 March 2022

2Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools, Peer Contributors, 11 March 2021

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About 4me - The Complete Service Management Platform
4me® combines ITSM with ESM and SIAM capabilities, enabling all internal departments, such as IT, HR, and Facilities, as well as external managed service providers, to work seamlessly with each other. At the same time, 4me provides complete visibility and control of service cost and quality, enabling management to optimize the business value derived from each service.

Press contact: gertje.bosma@4me.com

