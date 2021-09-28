4medica Re-engages Amendola for Strategic Public Relations Services

Award-winning healthcare IT PR agency and innovative healthcare data quality platform provider partner to amplify client's thought leadership, technology offerings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announced that it is re-engaging with former client 4medica®, a leader in healthcare data quality and patient matching technology, to amplify client successes and thought leadership.

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates PR, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry’s best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Visit www.acmarketingpr.com.

4medica had previously engaged Amendola as its agency of record and is now back for its third engagement. 4medica provides real-time clinical data management and healthcare interoperability software and services that offer clinicians and patients a unified view of clinical information across disparate care locations. 4medica's mission can be summed up in its corporate tagline: "One Patient…One Record."

"Our previous successful experience working with Amendola made re-engagement an easy decision," said Gregg Church, president of 4medica. "The Amendola team thoroughly understands 4medica's technology and business model and how it benefits patients, provider organizations, laboratories, health information exchanges and health plans. They are the ideal partner to communicate the value we offer to our target audience and healthcare media."

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive media and communications plan for 4medica that will showcase the company's thought leadership, current technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

"4medica has a long commitment to improving data quality for clinicians, patients, health information exchanges and health plans," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "And, now more than ever there is a crucial need for quality data in healthcare. We are excited to once again be working with Dr. Bess, Gregg and their team on public relations and marketing initiatives to get the word out about 4medica's healthcare data quality solutions."

Story continues

4medica is based in Marina del Rey, Calif.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About 4medica

For more than two decades, 4medica® solves data integrity, financial and wellness management challenges to achieve true clinical interoperability and transparency. 4medica's Perfect Order for Perfect Payment™ integrates end-to-end high-volume revenue cycle management services. Our Big Data Management and Clinical Data Exchange cloud solutions facilitate patient identity management and data exchange to ensure the right data is captured at the right time, the first time, guaranteeing an unprecedented 1% patient record duplication rate. 4medica has processed up to 6 billion clinical results representing more than 70 million patient identities. The company connects 40,000-plus physicians to hundreds of ACOs, HIEs, HINs, hospitals, health systems, laboratories, radiology imaging centers and payers nationwide.

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications

mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4medica-re-engages-amendola-for-strategic-public-relations-services-301386978.html

SOURCE Amendola Communications