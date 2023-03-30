U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

4PL Logistics Market Reach USD 104.54 Billion by 2031 with CAGR of 8.18% | Exclusive InsightAce Study

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.
·6 min read
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.

Companies Covered in this Study are 4PL Group, 4PL Insights, Accenture Consulting, Allyn International Services, Inc., C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd., CEVA Logistics, DAMCO, DB Schenker, Deloitte, Deutsche Post AG, GEFCO Group

Jersey City, NJ, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global 4PL Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Synergy Plus Operating Model, Solution Integrator Model And Industry Innovator Model) And End User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Healthcare, Retail)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global 4PL Logistics Market is estimated to reach over USD 104.54 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period.

Fourth-party logistics (4PL) services, in which the network operator connects with the patient's firm purchase department, are also known as supply chain services. This gives these phone companies the ability to handle every aspect of the supplier relationships, including order administration, storage, compliance laws, and others, hands-only. Organizations from various industries are refocusing their attention from supply chain management to other methods as the competitiveness heats up to increase sales and income. As a result, these businesses control every step of their supply chain using these service providers. This is expected to boost demand for the 4PL logistics market on a global scale.


Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1609


The requirement for a smooth distribution network to increase productivity is expected to fuel the global 4PL logistics market's expansion. Introducing the fourth supply chain idea is crucial in removing most obstacles connected with the intricate global supply chain.

Additionally, it is projected that the growth of numerous end-user industries, including automotive, retail, food & beverage, healthcare, and consumer electronics, will fuel the expansion of the worldwide 4PL logistics market. For instance, as the e-commerce industry grows and infrastructure in emerging economies gets digitalized, businesses are developing alternative supply chains to meet online and offline demand.

Recent Developments:

  • In March 2020-Kuehne + Nagel introduced a new digital supply chain platform. This platform can increase efficiency for customers in the global supply chain. Controlling the entire product life cycle, from sourcing, quality control, purchase order negotiation and management to commercial invoice release, buyer consolidation, transportation, and delivery, may increase supplier dependability and product availability. ​

  • In December 2020-With, Blue Yonder, a top supplier of digital supply chain platforms, and Uncover Group, a major retailer in Latin America and the Caribbean, will digitally alter their planning and fulfillment strategy. To support its expansion and streamline its planning and sourcing procedures, uncover chose Blue Yoder’s demand planning and fulfillment capabilities.

List of Prominent Players in the 4PL Logistics Market:

  • 4PL Group

  • 4PL Insights

  • Accenture Consulting

  • Allyn International Services, Inc

  • C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd

  • CEVA Logistics

  • DAMCO

  • DB Schenker

  • Deloitte

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • GEFCO Group

  • Global4PL Supply Chain Service

  • Logistics Plus Inc.

  • Panalpina World Transport

  • United Parcel Service, Inc

  • XPO Logistics, Inc.


Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1609


Global 4PL Logistics Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Specifications

Market size value in 2022

USD 52.36 Bn

Revenue forecast in 2031

USD 104.54 Bn

Growth rate CAGR

CAGR of 8.18% from 2023 to 2031

Quantitative units

Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031

Historic Year

2019 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023-2031

Report coverage

The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends

Segments covered

Product And End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The enormous market share that this company holds in its area can be attributable to the industrial industry's expanding need for inbound logistics services and distributors' and producers' growing desire for simple logistical processes, which are the main driving forces behind the market's expansion. Also, some businesses offer improved customer service, flexibility, and operational costs, which encourages businesses to choose supply chain vendors. The demand for these services to deliver both little and large items is also increasing due to the potential growth of the e-commerce industry, which opens up more profitable global market expansion chances.

Challenges:

A lack of interest in outsourcing logistics could impede market expansion. The COVID-19 spread indicates the decline in market expansion brought on by the severe disruptions in supply chains and the slowdown in manufacturing operations. The outbreak's detrimental effects on various end users, including automobile and retail, are predicted to impede the expansion of the 4PL logistics sector.

Regional Trends:

The North America 4PL Logistics market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR soon. Market expansion is projected to be propelled by the increased demand from businesses in emerging nations for a simple supply chain procedure. The 4PL logistics industry in North America is also predicted to increase steadily throughout the forecasted years. A sizable number of large-scale enterprises can be blamed for the market in North America expanding quickly.

In nations across North America, new platforms and technologies are being created to meet the growing demand for efficient supply chain services. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share of the market. This enormous market share can be due to emerging countries' increased e-commerce adoption. The growing nations like South Korea, India, Japan, and China are principally responsible for expanding the industrial sector. The region's top network operators include APL Logistics, Yusen Logistics, and Nippon Express. Hence, it is projected that the business will increase due to the rising demand for a fourth-party supply chain from various e-commerce players.


Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1609


Segmentation of 4PL Logistics Market-

By Type

  • Synergy Plus Operating Model

  • Solution Integrator Model

  • Industry Innovator Model

By End-User

  • Aerospace &Defense

  • Automotive

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Food & Beverages

  • Industrial

  • Healthcare

  • Retail

  • Others

By Region-

North America-

  • The US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe-

  • Germany

  • The UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

 Middle East & Africa-

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/

CONTACT: Contact Us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Tel.: +1 551 226 6109 Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com Site Visit: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com


