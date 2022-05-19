4PL Logistics Market to reach USD 94.17 Billion at a CAGR 7.5% by 2030 | MDC Research

Market Data Centre

4PL Logistics Market - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research

Pune, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4PL Logistics Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global 4PL Logistics Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The 4PL Logistics Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide 4PL Logistics Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global 4PL Logistics Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the 4PL Logistics Market.





Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global 4PL Logistics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global 4PL Logistics Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of 4PL Logistics Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.





Market Assessment Technology Assessment Vendor Assessment Market Dynamics Key Innovations Product Breadth and Capabilities Trends and Challenges Adoption Trends and Challenges Technology Architecture Drivers and Restrains Deployment Trends Competitive Differentiation Regional and Industry Dynamics Industry Applications Price/Performance Analysis Regulations and Compliance Strategy and Vision



In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45 – Figures

300 – Pages





Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Geographic Scope

1.4. Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030

1.5. Currency Used

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Framework

2.2. Data Collection Technique

2.3. Data Sources

2.3.1. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Sources

2.4. Market Estimation Methodology

2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2. Top-Down Approach

2.5. Data Validation and Triangulation

2.5.1. Market Forecast Model

2.5.2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Barriers/Challenges

4.4. Opportunities

5. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

6. PRICING ANALYSIS

7. SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

8. MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING

8.1. Global - 4PL Logistics Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region

8.2. Global - 4PL Logistics Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment

8.2.1. North America 4PL Logistics Market, By Segment

8.2.2. North America 4PL Logistics Market, By Country

8.2.2.1. US

8.2.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Europe 4PL Logistics Market, By Segment

8.2.4. Europe 4PL Logistics Market, By Country

8.2.4.1. Germany

8.2.4.2. UK

8.2.4.3. France

8.2.4.4. Rest of Europe (ROE)

8.2.5. Asia Pacific 4PL Logistics Market, By Segment

8.2.6. Asia Pacific 4PL Logistics Market, By Country

8.2.6.1. China

8.2.6.2. Japan

8.2.6.3. India

8.2.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.2.7. Rest of the World (ROW) 4PL Logistics Market, By Segment

8.2.8. Rest of the World (ROW) 4PL Logistics Market, By Country

8.2.8.1. Latin America

8.2.8.2. Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*





Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

How can we accelerate our bidding process?

What is the potential of the 4PL Logistics Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global 4PL Logistics Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in 4PL Logistics Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in 4PL Logistics Market?

Which region has the highest investments in 4PL Logistics Market?

What are the latest research and activities in 4PL Logistics Market?

Who are the prominent players in 4PL Logistics Market?

What is the potential of the 4PL Logistics Market?

Vendor Assessment Coverage:

Overview - MDC provides comprehensive assessment coverage pertaining to the product / service with the best practices, solutions and tools for mitigating risk. A complete quantitative and qualitative assessment focuses on all areas of your business to generate a precise roadmap of revenue enhancing model year on year. The assessment evaluates the strength & Limitations and the business strategies of the business, based on an extensive framework including Vendor and Vendors' clients.

Approach toward Revenue Growth - We research the revenue potential of all high growth technologies, enhancing the proceeds year on year increase, with exclusive in-depth market intelligence. Our expertise has enabled us to identify new revenue opportunities in high growth niche markets. An extensive data assets and our revenue model has prominently upgraded our skills to leverage the client with a drawn strategy to graph a ascend business model.

Product Offerings Overview – Arising the visibility with the Markets product offerings by understanding our clients closely, strategically and with a sustainable and Scalable offerings. Knowing the Emerging market we expertise to submit a value added services, which approaches to a risk management and growth oriented model. MDC provides a variant opportunity to understand the client’s client to offer them a perfect and satisfactory level of committed assistances.

Partner & Customer Understanding – MDC equips the partners and the partner’s client with in-depth insights by understanding broader, deeper management and technology coverage making it bespoke and data driven by every partners and client’s need. Enabling the clientele to make prudent decisions with our expert data-based tools, benchmarks and manuals with successful execution.

Competitive Index – A comparison chart of Merits and Demerits depending on the core components gives genuine economic strength and growth.

Product Roadmap Approach - Product optimization strategy is a key to success, which has helped the global brands to reach from rags to rich. At MDC, believing in the product / Services is the master key, however a leap for a launch, we strategically ensure the market is at the prime time and know your end user to promote. A futurist approach towards the emerging megatrends has always kept us ahead in the market.

Technology Assessment

A combination of Analytical skills and strategically adoption of Emerging Market has directed us to make an understanding of supporting the companies of different scale of businesses. Future predictions and expert has always given an impact to grow and guide by navigating the disruption and reaching the top. Solving Challenges with Technology Business Research and Analytics has made MDC a well know player throughout.





Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

4PL Logistics Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the 4PL Logistics Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, 4PL Logistics Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.

