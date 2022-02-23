U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.50
    +24.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,676.00
    +151.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,975.50
    +112.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.80
    +15.60 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.50
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,111.92
    +962.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.60
    +34.31 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

4Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VIV

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 4Q21 and 2021.

Net income amounted to R$6.2 billion, a 30.6% increase from 2020, with the largest customer base ever

R$ million

4Q21

4Q20

% y-o-y

2021

2020

% y-o-y








Net Operating Revenues

11.501

11.193

2,8

44.033

43.126

2,1

Core Revenue

10.415

9.828

6,0

39.319

37.030

6,2

Mobile Revenue

7.847

7.569

3,7

29.376

28.421

3,4

Fixed Core Revenue

2.568

2.259

13,7

9.942

8.609

15,5

Non-Core Revenue

1.086

1.365

(20,4)

4.714

6.096

(22,7)

Total Costs

(6.568)

(6.316)

4,0

(26.005)

(25.394)

2,4

Reported Total Costs

(6.568)

(6.316)

4,0

(25.025)

(25.318)

(1,2)

Recurring EBITDA

4.933

4.877

1,2

18.027

17.733

1,7

Recurring EBITDA Margin

42,9%

43,6%

(0,7) p.p.

40,9%

41,1%

(0,2) p.p.

Reported EBITDA

4.933

4.877

1,2

19.007

17.808

6,7

Reported EBITDA Margin %

42,9%

43,6%

(0,7) p.p.

43,2%

41,3%

1,9 p.p.

Net Income

2.628

1.293

103,2

6.229

4.771

30,6








Capex | Ex- IFRS 16

2.339

2.429

(3,7)

8.685

8.685

11,5

Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments

737

708

4,1

7.438

7.438

(18,6)








Total Subscribers (thousand)

98.760

95.051

3,9

98.760

98.760

3,9

Core Subscribers

90.373

84.507

6,9

90.373

90.373

6,9

Non-Core Subscribers

8.387

10.544

(20,5)

8.387

8.387

(20,5)

Mobile customer base reached 83.9 million accesses, +5.4 million compared to 4Q20, the highest historical level. Postpaid accesses reached 49.6 million, representing 59.1% of the total mobile customer base.

Vivo reached 4.6 million (+36.4% y-o-y) homes connected with FTTH, 1.2 million net additions in 2021. Currently, Vivo's FTTH coverage is available in 327 cities (+61 cities in 2021), with 19.6 million homes passed.

Net revenue increased +2.8% y-o-y, with higher representativeness of the core businesses which now accounts for 90.6% (+2.7 p.p.) of total revenues. Mobile revenue grew 3.7% y-o-y driven by postpaid (3.9% y-o-y) and handset sales (+8.8% y-o-y). Core fixed revenue was boosted by the 31.2% y-o-y increase in FTTH revenues.

Total Costs increased 4.0% in the year, below inflation (IPCA-12M), which rose 10.1%. Given the controlled provisioning for bad debt, digitalization and efficiency initiatives, costs from operations had a -1.6% decline y-o-y.

EBITDA totaled R$4,933 million (+1.2% y-o-y) in 4Q21, with a recurring EBITDA margin of 42.9%.

Net income totaled R$6.2 billion, (+30.6% y-o-y) and Free Cash Flow after Leasing payments amounted R$7.4 billion in 2021, reflecting an efficient financial management. Dividend distribution of R$6.3 billion, representing a dividend yield of 7.7% and dividend payout of 101%.

Approval of the new Share Buyback Program and of the cancellation of treasury shares (14,046,652 shares or 0.83% of the capital stock).

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: http://www.telefonica.com.br/ir

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4q21-results-telefonica-brasil-sa-301488057.html

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Are All Dropping Today

    Tesla's new German gigafactory still faces obstacles, and broader concerns are affecting the whole electric vehicle sector.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wr

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • Home Depot Stock Dips Despite Earnings Beat and Dividend Hike

    Home Depot stock lost steam Tuesday even as the home-improvement retailer reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Home Depot (ticker: HD) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $3.4 billion on sales of $35.7 billion, delivering earnings per share of $3.21.

  • Why Apple, Appian, and Lemonade Stocks Are Falling Tuesday

    The share prices of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were all tumbling this afternoon as investors processed new information about rising tensions in Europe. Each of the tech stocks had fallen significantly during afternoon trading, with Apple down 2.7%, Appian falling 5.3%, and Lemonade down 6.8%. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two regions in Ukraine, which have been held by Russian-backed rebels.

  • Palo Alto Networks stock rallies as outlook hiked once again following earnings beat

    Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares surged in the extended session Tuesday after the cybersecurity company once again hiked its outlook for the year and said its appetite for acquisitions is sated now that it's finally digested four years of M&A.

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • Can Home Depot Stock Keep Building After the Q4 Earnings Report?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock fell slightly in morning trading on Tuesday as the company released its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings. Home Depot's sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 (ending Jan. 30, 2022) came in at $35.7 billion, an 11% increase versus the year-ago quarter and ahead of the $34.9 billion analysts had estimated. This amounted to comparable sales rising by 8%.

  • Why Tempur Sealy Stock Is Hibernating Today

    Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) hit the sack with a vengeance on Tuesday, following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter results. Your average Wall Street analyst had expected Tempur Sealy to post adjusted earnings near $0.96 per diluted share on approximately $1.45 billion in top-line revenues. Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy offered full-year earnings guidance roughly in line with current Street expectations.