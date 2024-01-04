4SC AG's (FRA:VSC) largest shareholders are private companies who were rewarded as market cap surged €16m last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in 4SC indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 2 shareholders own 70% of the company

22% of 4SC is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of 4SC AG (FRA:VSC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 48% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, private companies benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by €16m last week.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of 4SC.

DB:VSC Ownership Breakdown January 4th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 4SC?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in 4SC. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see 4SC's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

DB:VSC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in 4SC. Our data shows that Santo Holding (Deutschland) GmbH is the largest shareholder with 48% of shares outstanding. With 22% and 0.0007% of the shares outstanding respectively, ATS Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH and Esaliens TFI S.A. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Story continues

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 70% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of 4SC

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 30% stake in 4SC. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 48%, of the 4SC stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand 4SC better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for 4SC you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

