The 4th Annual Impact Global Venture Summit

·3 min read

Mobilizing more than one thousand investors and entrepreneurs for thought leadership discussions on innovation, investing, and society.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Venture Capital, a leading early-stage venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, announced it will host its fourth IMPACT GLOBAL VENTURE SUMMIT on October 7th, 2021 at the brand new Safe Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento, California. This Summit serves as one of the preeminent events in the Western US focused on innovation and investment in today's leading technologies and the impact those innovations have on society.

More than one thousand investors, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and students will meet to share insights and deliver hands-on demonstrations of cutting-edge innovations and early prototypes. Attendees will have access to the leading innovators and active investors shaping technology adoption in global markets.

For more program details, www.impactventuresummit.com

After completing a merger between Sprint and T-mobile then a role as a Partner at Softbank and Board member at Boston Dynamics, Jan Geldmacher will be a keynote speaker at the Summit to share his experiences and perspective on key technology trends in the coming years.

Other Keynotes in the 2021 summit program include Kate Renwick-Espinosa (President of VSP® Vision Care – the leader in health-focused vision benefits with more than 80 million members), and Ken Coleman (former executive at Silicon Graphics and current advisor for Pinterest, the $45B visual discovery engine). Key industry partners for the Summit include leading organizations such as The Kauffman Fellows, Entrepreneurs Organization, with sponsorship from Insperity.

The summit's unique, open-floor format is purposefully designed to mobilize attendees so they can easily attend programs most relevant to them. It features three live stages, two keynote speakers and a fireside chat, scores of exhibiting startups, and Epic Office Hours which is best described as speed dating between startups and investors. Highlighted panel discussions of industry thought-leaders and investment experts will address investments into new technologies and their societal impacts.

"With tailwinds for innovation in artificial intelligence applied to security, finance, and digital healthcare, this Summit will kick start amazing opportunities to solve global challenges for the next decade with new companies that are launching this year," said Jack Crawford, Founding General Partner of Impact Venture Capital and Chairman of the Summit.

"By bringing bold creative innovators, world-class investors, market innovators, and industry thought leaders and policymakers together, the Impact Global Venture Summit is the platform for attracting global investors to new technology solutions. We're thrilled to support Impact Venture Capital with their Summit for a 4th year," said Jeff Harbach, CEO of Kauffman Fellows.

In 2019 the Summit included more than 1,100 investors, corporate innovators, and entrepreneurs.

About Impact Venture Capital
Impact Venture Capital is a Silicon Valley-based early-stage venture capital firm that invests alongside corporate venture groups and top-tier investors in early-stage technology startups with a focus on artificial intelligence applied to security, finance, digital health, and other fast-growing industry sectors.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-4th-annual-impact-global-venture-summit-301353891.html

SOURCE Impact Venture Capital

