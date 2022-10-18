U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,716.64
    +38.69 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,503.90
    +318.08 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,762.80
    +87.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.40
    +13.65 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    -2.27 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.40
    -7.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9857
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1970
    +0.2410 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,204.29
    -326.50 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.55
    -9.16 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

4th Annual North America Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition (Toronto, Canada - October 27-28, 2022)

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4th Annual Mining Investment North America" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment North America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition.

Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry & we add critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

For 2022, we are continuing with a hybrid model to capture wider American and global audience in the new business environment. Our digital event arena will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis live & on-demand, chat with all participants, attend virtual exhibition and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the industry simply without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.

There are 200 senior-level executives exected, including over 150 investors and 30 mining companies ranging from explorers, and juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking, and business matching.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They travel from all over North & Latin Americas, Europe and Asia to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

  • Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

  • Gold & Precious Metals Developments

  • Hydrogen Market Trends & Investment Opportunities

  • Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

  • Base Metals

  • Resources Security & Sustainability

  • Commodity Trends in North America

  • M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

  • Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles

  • Bulk Metals

  • Critical Minerals Demand & Supply Analysis

  • Mining Technology Advancements

  • Emerging Markets Outlook

  • Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

  • IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?

TOP SPEAKERS

  • Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

VIRTUAL EXHIBITION

  • Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.

NETWORKING

  • From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Speakers

MARC CHANDLER
Managing Partner & Chief Market Strategist
Bannockburn Global Forex United States

RICHARD REEVES
Managing Director
Northcott Capital
USA

PHILIP HOPWOOD
Principal
KWR Capital
Canada

EMILY KING
Vice President
Women in Mining
USA

RAZIEL ZISMAN
Co-Founder and Partner (Sustainable Governance Initiative)
Whittle Consulting
Canada

MICHAEL McCRAE
Mining Audiences and Data Intelligence Manager
Kitco
Canada

DAVID STEIN
Founder and Managing Partner
Aerecura Capital
Canada

SIMON POPPLE
Managing Director
Brookville Capital
United Kingdom

PETER PHAM
Managing Director
Phoenix Capital
Vietnam

CHRIS POWELL
Secretary/Treasurer and Director
Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee (G.A.T.A)
USA

JAYANT BHANDARI
Mining & Institutional Investor Expert
Anarcho Capital
Canada

ALAIN CORBANI
Head of Commodities, Portfolio Manager
Finance SA
France

DOUGLAS MORRISON
President and CEO
Centre for Excellence in Mining (CEMI)
Canada

SANDRA GOGAL
Partner
Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
Canada

SCOTT OSKINS
Senior Industry Consultant
Hexagon PPM
Canada

MAUREEN BERKNER BOYT
Founder
The Moxie Exchange & Everyday Inclusion App
United States

JOE MAZUMDAR
Economic Geologist
Exploration Insights
Canada

JENNIFER LEINART
President
Infomine
USA

JAMES KWANTES
Editor and Mining Writer
Resource Opportunities
Canada

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4a2i9a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4th-annual-north-america-mining-investment-conference-and-exhibition-toronto-canada---october-27-28-2022-301652558.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Investors extended their optimism in the market Tuesday after pushing stocks higher Monday. As a result, the S&P 500 rose 1.8% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, and Upstart's stock followed suit by climbing 5.4% as of 10:31 a.m. ET. Yesterday, investors were enthusiastic about the market in general after Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Is Flying High Today

    Defense-giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered quarterly results suggesting that the business, after a series of missteps, is back on track. Investors were pleased, sending the company's shares up as much as 5%. Lockheed Martin investors had a tough time in 2021.

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • Investors bid Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) up US$96m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 36%

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. ( NASDAQ:CLNE ) share price down 11% in...

  • Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and lower expenses in the third quarter of 2022.

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today

    Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Iamgold are up 16.9%.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.

  • Here’s Why Moderna (MRNA) Underperformed in the Third Quarter

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Health Care Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 6.01% compared to a 4.72% decline for the Russell 3000 Health Care Index. The fund’s underperformance in the quarter was attributed to poor […]

  • ASML to report Q3 earnings as China, supply chain questions swirl

    Supply chain snags, spending cuts by customers and U.S. trade curbs on China are likely to be in focus at ASML Holding NV's quarterly results on Wednesday, which should benefit from strong past orders of its equipment to make computer chips. Europe's largest technology company is working through a 33 billion euro ($32.5 billion) order backlog that stretches into 2024. ASML, which sources fewer than 25% of parts in the United States for its lithography systems - $160 million machines used to create the circuitry of chips - has said it is still assessing the impact of U.S. measures imposed earlier this month to cut off China from certain chip supplies.

  • Earnings Preview: Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Raytheon Technologies (RTX) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Better Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy Stock

    While both Etsy and Shopify are e-commerce companies, they have significantly different business models. Etsy operates an e-commerce marketplace that focuses on matching sellers of craft and vintage goods to buyers. Shopify, too, aims to help entrepreneurs succeed by making it easier for them to sell their products globally.