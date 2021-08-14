$ 5.02 Bn growth expected in Doughnuts Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Doughnuts Market Report" has been added to Technavio's offering.
The doughnuts market size is expected to increase by USD 5.02 billion at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of stores and retail outlets, increased snacking and indulgence consumption, and the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials will hinder the market growth.
The growing demand for healthier doughnuts is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity might negatively impact the business during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the doughnuts market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By product, the market is classified into yeast doughnuts and cake doughnuts. The yeast doughnuts segment will provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.
By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market - Global hot dogs and sausages market is segmented by product (pork hot dogs and sausages, beef hot dogs and sausages, chicken hot dogs and sausages, and other hot dogs and sausages), application (cocktail sausages, dinner sausages, breakfast sausages, and other sausages), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Bread Market - Global bread meat market is segmented by product (artisan bread, packaged bread, and others), geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (Offline and Online).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC
Doughnut Time Ltd.
Focus Brands LLC
Glory Hole Doughnuts
Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
Inspire Brands Inc.
J.CO Donuts & Coffee
JAB Holding Co. Sarl
McDonald Corp.
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/doughnuts-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/doughnutsmarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-5-02-bn-growth-expected-in-doughnuts-market-during-2021-2025--technavio-301354701.html
SOURCE Technavio