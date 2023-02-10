U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

$5.1 Billion Speech Analytics Markets, 2027 - Increasing Need to Improve Customer Journey and Overall Experience to Drive Market Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Speech Analytics Market

Global Speech Analytics Market
Global Speech Analytics Market

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Speech Analytics Market Report 2023 - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The speech analytics market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 5.1 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the speech analytics market till 2021-2022 for each listed company in graphical representation.

The new research study includes the updated market developments of profiled players, including those from 2020 to 2022. The new study includes quantitative data for historical years (2017-2021), base year (2021), and forecast years (2022-2027). The new study also includes quantitative data from adjacent markets.

The speech analytics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers. Some factors driving the growth of the speech analytics market are the need to improve the customer journey and overall experience, the growing need to enhance and monitor agent performance, and the rising need to leverage analytics for customer retention and better customer satisfaction.

Speech analytics allows organizations to identify actionable data and gain insights from voice calls. The speech analytics solutions can carry out a broad range of customer interactions by combining recorded and omnichannel data to better understand customer needs. Speech analytics benefits organizations to evaluate the calls in an end-to-end manner and guides agents to mitigate risks by leveraging analytical tools to improve customer engagement processes.

On-premises to register for larger market size during forecast period

The speech analytics market, by deployment mode, includes on-premises and cloud. Speech analytics solutions can be deployed through either mode based on security, availability, and scalability. On-premises deployment mode to hold a larger market share in 2022 owing to the need to install software on a variety of in-house servers and on a private cloud with enhanced security.

The cloud deployment mode segment is expected to gain traction in coming years as it eliminates the capital and maintenance costs of an organization. Cloud solutions offer several advantages including lower operational cost, high flexibility, and scalability over its complement.

SMEs to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

An SME is defined as a business entity with less than 1,000 employees. Speech analytics providers are expected to penetrate the SME market by understanding such organizations' key requirements and objectives and educating them on the benefits of solutions.

The major challenges in SMEs adopting speech analytics solutions include skepticism about security and privacy, low confidence in the reliability of speech analytics solutions and services, and lack of awareness about IT and cloud vendors. However, adopting new technologies tailored to unified communication environments has helped companies identify the broad risk areas under various functional units.

SMEs have shown tremendous growth and interest in getting an analytics platform to reap the desired outcome. Most SMEs view speech analytics solutions and services more as a strategic initiative and an opportunity to increase business revenue while reinforcing security and operational resiliency.

Asia Pacific to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region continues to focus on enhancing customer services to boost market competitiveness and revenue growth.

The tremendous increase in business deals and transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and fundraising, across all industry verticals in the Asia Pacific region would enable to drive the growth of the market. The rapid expansion of domestic enterprises and the development of infrastructure are some of the important factors expected to drive the growth of the speech analytics market in Asia Pacific.

In Asia Pacific, SMEs and large corporations are starting to proactively employ Al and analytics-based solutions as they have become more aware of governmental rules and compliances. The adoption of communication monitoring technologies by different verticals, such as BFSI, travel and hospitality, and retail, is expected to contribute to the high growth of the speech analytics market in the region.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

313

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$5.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

17.3%

Regions Covered

Global

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Need to Improve Customer Journey and Overall Experience to Drive Market Growth

  • Market to Witness Decline in Y-O-Y Growth in 2022

  • Sentiment Analysis Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR

  • Solutions Segment and Bfsi Segment to Hold Largest Market Shares in 2022

  • North America to Hold Largest Market Share in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Need to Improve Customer Journey and Overall Experience

  • Growing Need to Enhance and Monitor Agent Performance

  • Adherence to Regulatory and Compliance Standards

  • Rising Need to Leverage Analytics for Customer Retention and Better Customer Satisfaction

Restraints

  • Need to Integrate with Prevailing System

  • Inability to Quantify Roi

Opportunities

  • Need to Predict Customer Intent and Behavior

  • Use of Ai Ml Technologies to Facilitate Real-Time Actionable Customer Insights

  • Growing Need for Cloud-Based Speech Analytics Solutions to Bolster Customer Retention

Challenges

  • Complex Data Ecosystem Led to Data Breaches and Security Issues

  • Lack of Skilled Workforce to Articulate Business Opportunities

  • Integration of Speech Analytics Solutions with Other Analytics Solutions

Speech Analytics: Evolution

  • Ecosystem

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study 1: Speech Analytics Meets Sales Excellence with Ttec and Nexidia

  • Case Study 2: Banco Bmg Listens for Warnings with Nexidia Analytics

  • Case Study 3: Startek Elevates Customer Experience with Verint Speech Analytics

  • Case Study 4: Denizbank Employs Quality Approach to Drive Improved Outcomes in Real Time

  • Case Study 5: Coachhub Selects Cloudtalk to Streamline Service Process at All Levels

  • Case Study 6: Axialhealthcare Selects Amazon Connect to Meet Its Contact Center Application Need

  • Case Study 7: Vitalityhealth Selects Callminer Speech Analytics Solutions to Help Assess Its Business Needs

  • Case Study 8: Gant Travel Chooses Callminer to Provide Insights on Customizing Automated Reports for Stakeholders

  • Case Study 9: Fintech Company Uses Voice Assistants to Automate Collection Calls

  • Case Study 10: Deepgram Creates Increased Insights for Calltrackingmetrics Customers

  • Case Study 11: Nasa Uses Deepgram to Power Next Generation of Space Tech

Features/Functionalities of Speech Analytics

  • Emotion Detection

  • Speech-To-Text Recognition

  • Phonetic Indexing

  • Talk Over Analytics

Regulatory Implications

  • General Data Protection Regulation

  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

  • Market Abuse Regulation

  • Revision of Markets in Financial Instruments Directive

  • European Banking Regulations

  • California Consumer Privacy Act

  • Office of Communications

  • Polich Civil Code

  • Federal Communications Commission

Technology Analysis

  • Speech Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

  • Speech Analytics and Machine Learning (Ml)

  • Speech Analytics and Natural Language Processing (Nlp)

  • Speech Analytics and Internet of Things (Iot)

  • Speech Analytics and Automatic Speech Recognition (Asr)

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Nice

  • Verint

  • Avaya

  • Opentext

  • Google

  • Vonage

  • Genesys

  • Calabrio

  • Callminer

  • Almawave

  • Aws

  • Qualtrics

  • Talkdesk

  • Alvaria

  • Castel

  • Voicebase

  • Intelligent Voice

  • Callertrackingmetrics

  • Five9

  • 3Clogic


Startup/Sme Profiles

  • Cloudtalk

  • Deepgram

  • Gnani.Ai

  • Observe.Ai

  • Speechtech

  • Speech-I Ltd

  • Batvoice

  • Kwantics

  • Speech Village

  • Salesken


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kd9vkb-analytics?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


