With 5.1% CAGR, Pest Control Market Size is Expected to Reach $29.1 billion by 2026 – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing Urbanization in Developing Markets like China and India has resulted in the popularity of Pest Control Solutions

Chicago, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pest Control Market by Pest Type (Insects, Rodents, Termites), Control Method (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological), Mode of Application (Sprays, Traps, Baits), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, pest control market is estimated to be valued at USD 22.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of value.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144665518

The increase in instances of vector-borne disease outbreaks to encourage public health initiatives

Vector-borne diseases are a major health threat globally. With the combination of climate change, increasing globalization, and international travel transport of goods, disease vectors have moved across boundaries into new territories. The vector-borne disease is among the major causes of illnesses, particularly in tropical and subtropical countries. According to the WHO, as of March 2020, vector-borne diseases accounted for more than 17% of all infectious diseases resulting in more than 700,000 deaths annually. Vector control plays a key role in preventing and controlling infectious diseases such as malaria, dengue, and filariasis using insecticides. Several outbreaks have occurred and are spread mainly by rodents and insect vectors. For example, rat fever, bubonic plague, and hantavirus are spread by rodent vectors, while insect vectors spread chikungunya, influenza, H1N1 virus, Zika virus, and dengue. Government authorities have introduced regulations on public health and sanitation. Mandatory audits for certifications such as ISO 9001 and ISO 22000 have also become a requirement for commercial and industrial organizations. Government initiatives are introducing public health campaigns and legislation that play an integral part in managing pests and other insects.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pest Control Market"

332 – Tables
72 – Figures
370 – Pages

The rise in demand for biological control technology boosts the market growth

Consumers are becoming more concerned about pesticide usage on ornamental plants and turfgrass. However, chemical pest control technology imparts negative health and environmental risks. Besides, chemical pesticides negatively impact pollinators and other beneficial organisms. The environmental issues and emerging resistance to pesticides have prompted the consideration of alternative strategies, including biological agents. Biological pest control improves operational flexibility and is a sustainable approach. Biological control imparts other advantages, such as the reduced potential for pesticide resistance and increased sustainability. Biological control also helps in managing pest populations that have developed pesticide resistance. Using biological control agents is the prospective solution to control invasive populations. Biological control agents like thrips can be a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way of pest control which can also be a part of an integrated approach. An integrated pest management approach requires careful monitoring and attention to weather and developments in pesticides, trap crops, and biological control.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=144665518

Precautionary measures pertaining to diseases in the poultry and cattle sectors to strengthen the demand for pest control services

Pest control is gaining traction in livestock farms to reduce yield losses. Pest control is mandated in livestock management, particularly in the meat and dairy sector. Massive yield loss results from insects, particularly flies, resulting in stress and low feed intake, thereby causing reduced feed conversion efficiency and milk production at younger ages. Physical as well as chemical methods are utilized in livestock farms; however, there is a limitation in the chemical treatment dosage to prevent the development of resistance. The demand for pest control in the livestock industry is growing in Asia because the poultry and cattle industries are developing as an organized sector. Further market prospect is expected to be driven by the demand for improved livestock management solutions for trade.

North America leads the pest control market

The North American region is the largest market for pest control. Increased hygiene awareness, spending capacity, and urbanization have led to increased demand for pest control services in the region. The US is one of the leading markets because of the presence of many pest control service providers. Pest infestation is a menace that has increased with the increase in population, rapid urban developments, and changes in weather patterns. As a result, there has been an increased demand for pest control solutions. Consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene issues has increased as the demand for pest control in the residential sectors. The strengthening of the housing market and a steadily improving economy have led to increased investments in both residential and commercial properties. Increased demand for rodents and wildlife control contributes to the growth of the pest control market. Moreover, strong service provider and pesticide supplier networks lead to an increased pest control market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=144665518

Major Players

The key players in this market include Terminix (US), Ecolab (US), Rollins Inc. (US), Rentokil Initial PLC (UK), and Anticimex (Sweden). The pesticide suppliers in the pest control market include Bayer AG (Germany), BASF (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan), ADAMA (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), Corteva Agroscience (US), PelGar International (UK), Bell Laboratories (US).

Related Reports:

Insect Pest Control Market by Insect Type (Termites, Cockroaches, Bedbugs, Mosquitoes, Flies, & Ants), Control Method (Chemical, Biological, & Physical), Application, Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Vector Control Market by Vector Type (Insects and Rodents), End-use Sector (Commercial & Industrial and Residential), Method of Control (Chemical, Physical & Mechanical, and Biological), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Rodenticides Market by Type (Anticoagulants, Non-Coagulants), Mode of Application (Pellets, Spray, and Powder), End Use (Agriculture, Warehouses, and Urban Centers), Rodent Types (Rats, Mice, Chipmunks, Hamsters) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Termite Control Market by Species Type (Subterranean, Dry Wood, Dampwood), Control Method (Chemical, Physical & Mechanical, Biological), Application (Commercial & Industrial, Residential, Agriculture & Livestock Farms), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


