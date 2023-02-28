U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

With 5.2% CAGR: The Air Oil Separators Market worth US$ 3.2 Billion by 2033 Globally - Report by Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Air Oil Separators: Application High in Oil-lubricated Compressors

New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global air oil separators (non-housing) sales were valued at US$ 1.93 Billion in 2023, with balanced long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Air Oil Separator Market is projected to reach a market valuation of close to US$ 3.2 Billion by 2033.

Growing need from the food and beverage Industry for packaged food that needs to be oil-free and contamination free is majorly driving demand for air oil separators (AOS). it is rising due to use in different end-use industries with increase in importunity for oil-free compression in compressors and pumps.

The aftermarket offers potential opportunities for AOS manufacturers. Sales of separators from this channel currently account for more than half of the revenue, since suppliers are developing replacement AOS that meet or exceed OEM specifications.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22252

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Air oil separator manufacturers are focusing on strong profitability from existing product portfolios along with the introduction of new products.

  • Accelerating growth in select end-markets such as food and beverages and chemicals, new product launches, and leveraging expanded compressor portfolio and technology across various channels are factors positively impacting market expansion.

  • Application in oil-lubricated compressors to hold around 55% market share.

  • Continued emphasis on energy efficiency, energy recovery, and CO2 emission reduction is one of the key factors that manufacturers are meeting with their products.

  • Market in Germany to surge at around 6.3% CAGR through 2031.

  • Manufacturers offer broad customer portfolios that serve OEMs, thereby building strong customer relationships. They also lay emphasis on the pull and push strategy for aftermarket as well as OEM clients.

“Upsurge in demand from end-use segments such as food & beverages, chemicals, and HVAC & refrigeration in recent years is expected to provide a thrust to air oil separator (non-housing) sales,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

 Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22252

Competitive Landscape

The market for air oil separators is combination of several big players with local players having overseas presence, with key players accounting for around 30% market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares.

Some of the key players in this industry are Atlas Copco, Chicago Pneumatic, Donaldson Company Inc., Walker Filtration Inc., Fluitek Corporation, MANN + HUMMEL, Keltec Technolab, PSI Global Ltd., FAI Filtri S.R.L., Sotras S.R.L., T.G. Filter S.R.L., and Ingresoll Rand Inc.

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for air oil separators. The global market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background.

As per Persistence Market Research’s research scope, the market has been analyzed on the basis of application, sales channel, end use, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/22252

Air Oil Separator Market by Category

  • By Application: Oil Lubricated Compressors, Oil Lubricated Vacuum Pumps

  • By Sales Channel: OEMs, Aftermarket

  • By End-Use Industry: Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, HVAC and Refrigeration, Medical and Laboratory, General Manufacturing

  • By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa

For additional insights on how the air oil separator market will shape up over the next decade, write to media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research – Industrial Automation

The Industrial Automation division of Persistence Market Research offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial and special purpose machinery across manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis about installed base, consumables, replacement, USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustain, grow and identify new revenue prospects.

Contact 

Rajendra Singh  
Persistence Market Research  
U.S. Sales Office: 
305 Broadway, 7th Floor 
New York City, NY 10007 
+1-646-568-7751 
United States 
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


