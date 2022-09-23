With 5.2% CAGR, Alopecia Treatment Market Worth USD 13.45 Billion by 2027

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights has published latest forecast for alopecia treatment market in their report titled, “Alopecia Treatment Market Forecast, 2020-2027”. As per the report, the global market size was USD 8.89 billion in 2019. The global alopecia treatment market size is projected to USD 13.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period, 2020-2027. The increasing number of hair loss cases in people irrespective of gender and age. Alopecia areata is a medical condition that results in hair loss in patches for both males and females. The immune system of the body attacks the hair follicles and ultimately results in loss of hair on the scalp, eyebrows, eyelashes, and face.

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

March 2020 – Clinical study of the one-time injection called RCH-01 for androgenic alopecia was announced to be successful in Japan by RepliCel Life Sciences Inc.

July 2019 – Successful Phase 2 clinical trial of ATI-501 oral was announced by Aclaris Therapeutics for patients with alopecia areata.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 5.2% 2027 Value Projection 13.45 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 8.89 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160





Market Drivers

Massive Investments on Clinicals will Augment Growth

Various factors are responsible for the alopecia treatment of market growth. These include increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, binge eating habits, cigarette consumption, and others that ultimately weaken the immune system. In addition to this, there is heavy investment in hair transplantation systems, and this will also add impetus to the market in the forecast period.

On the flip side, factors such as the side effects associated with this treatment procedure such as ejaculation disorders, impotency, enlargement or tenderness of breasts, and testicular pain may pose a major hindrance to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, increasing investments in research and clinical trials are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.





Regional Segmentation

The Middle East and Africa Market to Witness Remarkable Growth with Rising Medical Tourism

Asia Pacific earned a revenue of USD 3.11 Billion in 2019 and emerged dominant. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of alopecia in the region. Various studies state that the increasing population and adoption of a sedentary lifestyle will add impetus to the market in this region. This, coupled with the rising consumption of tobacco may lead to weaker immune systems and increase stress level, thereby leading to hair fall. Additionally, the aggressive regional penetration and the increasing number of hair treatment companies setting up bases will further help this region continue earning the largest alopecia treatment market share in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of the rising number of hair procedures to keep at par with the aesthetic beauty standards. This, coupled with tremendous growth potential from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, attributed to rising medical tourism will also help this market grow remarkably.

Alopecia Treatment Market Segmentation By Route of Administration Topical

Injectable

Oral By Gender Type Male

Female By Age Group Below 18 years

18 - 34 Years

35 - 49 Years

Above 50 Years By End-user Hospitals and Physicians offices

Dermatology Clinics

Others





What are the Highlights of the Report?

A comprehensive review of the market

Factors propelling, demoting, creating opportunities for, and challenging the market

Significant industry developments, and current trends prevalent in the market

List of notable players, and the key strategies adopted by them to earn the lion’s share

Other interesting insights into the market

Competitive Landscape

Heavy Investments on Clinical Study will Bode Well for Players

The global market for alopecia treatment is fragmented in nature on account of the presence of many companies. Players offer a variety of alopecia product portfolios including restorative hair treatment, scalp injectables, and topical and oral treatment. Heavy investments are made on clinical research and development for innovative product launches. The industry share for this market has remained low in the past few years and is further expected to remain stagnant in the forthcoming years.

List of Alopecia Treatment Market Manufacturers include:

Follicum AB

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Fagron

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Other Players





Detailed TOC:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions Insights on Funding Scenario Pertaining to Research and Development of Alopecia Drugs Product Pipeline Analysis Industry Background Pertaining to Alopecia Treatment Solutions Key Industry Trends New Product Launch

Global Alopecia Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Topical Injectable Oral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Type Male Female Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Below 18 years 18 - 34 Years 35 - 49 Years Above 50 Years Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals and Physician offices Dermatology Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Alopecia Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Topical Injectable Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Type Male Female Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Below 18 years 18 - 34 Years 35 - 49 Years Above 50 Years Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals and Physician offices Dermatology Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Alopecia Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Topical Injectable Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Type Male Female Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Below 18 years 18 - 34 Years 35 - 49 Years Above 50 Years Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals and Physician offices Dermatology Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country/Sub Region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



TOC Continued ……

