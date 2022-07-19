U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,878.43
    +47.58 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,425.44
    +352.83 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,483.57
    +123.53 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.09
    +31.67 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.52
    -1.08 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.00
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    -0.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0242
    +0.0091 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9820
    +0.0220 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2012
    +0.0061 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6050
    -0.5170 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,174.95
    +52.44 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.22
    +10.37 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.77
    +41.53 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

With 5.2% CAGR, Emission Control Catalyst Market to Hit US$ 41,475.6 Million by the End of 2030 | Market is Expected to Increase 1.5X Times Worldwide

Reports and Insights BR Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
Reports and Insights BR Pvt. Ltd.
Reports and Insights BR Pvt. Ltd.

Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a prominent market share in the global business of emission control catalyst owing to substantial base of the end users.

Brooklyn, New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fresh report has been published and added, recently, in the massive database of Reports and Insights, which is developed using verified research methodologies and proven analytical approaches. The report determines diverse eminent factors and trends encouraging the market growth of the Global Emission Control Catalyst Market. The research study is entitled “Emission Control Catalyst Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030”, which profoundly examines the global market evolution, along with the in-depth knowledge of the future market potential and the statistics implicated in the development of the respective market during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The emission control catalyst market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 27,665.2 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 41,475.6 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 5.2%. For the avail and interest of the readers, the report arrives at the conclusion with a special emphasis on the comprehensive profiling of the leading players in the Global Emission Control Catalyst Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @: https://reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/7184

Many times, gases and production by-products released by internal combustion engines and industrial exhaust contain compounds that are recognized to be bad for the environment. Catalytic converters employ emission control catalysts to cut down on these damaging emissions to the environment. These catalysts are designed in catalytic converter based on fuel type including diesel and gasoline. Several types of catalysts are used for various applications.

In current generation, diesel-powered vehicles and equipment, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), an advanced active emissions control technology system, decreases tailpipe emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) to almost zero levels.

Key Takeaways from the study

  • The emission control catalyst market is expected to increase 1.5X times during the forecast period

  • Diesel based emission catalyst segment is expected to be a prominent product type and expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 11,678.5 Mn during the forecast period

  • Mobile equipment segment is anticipated to a prominent application segment as compared to its counterparts

  • Selective catalytic reduction segment is anticipated to create significant market opportunities for the key players in the coming years

  • Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a prominent market share in the global business of emission control catalysts owing to the substantial base of the end-users

Talk to Our Industry Expert to Know More and Scope of the Study: https://reportsandinsights.com/talk-to-consultant/7184

Emission Control Catalyst Market Driver: Substantial Volume Production of Vehicles is Enhancing the Sales of Auto Catalysts

The global automobile sector is predicted to experience consistent development in terms of demand and sales despite the shaky economic environment, supported by substantial sales of vehicles with diesel and gasoline engines. The market for pollution control catalysts will benefit from this. The growth of the automobile industry in developing nations can be related to the acceptance of lighter cars. The demand for passenger vehicles will also continue to rise in emerging nations like India, China, Brazil, and others, expanding the potential for rising automotive output. Manufacturers of pollution control catalysts will have even more attractive chances owing to increasing sales, which are being driven by the expanding population and increased disposable income.

In addition, the introduction of strict government restrictions would increase demand for equipment like automotive telematics, emission control catalysts, and other tools used to reduce vehicle emissions. With China and India accounting for a key market share, Asia Pacific has emerged as a lucrative region for numerous international market players operating in the market. Relatively lower operating expenses, the area provides simple access to raw materials. As a result, a number of key businesses are signing long-term supply contracts with local suppliers in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

View Latest News and Developments in Global Emission Control Catalyst Industry: https://reportsandinsights.com/report/emission-control-catalyst-market

Emission Control Catalyst Market Segmentation

The global emission control catalyst market is segmented on the basis of product type, catalytic converter type, application, end use, pollutant type, and region.

By Product Type

Diesel-Based Emission Catalyst

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Selective Catalytic Reduction Catalyst (SCR)

Catalyzed Soot Filter/ Diesel Particulate Filter

Ammonia Oxidation Catalyst (AMX)

NOx Adsorbers

Gasoline-Based Emission Catalyst

Palladium based catalyst

Rhodium based catalyst

Platinum-based catalyst

By Application

Mobile Equipment

Vehicles

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Off-Road Vehicles

Passenger Cars & Light Duty Vehicles

Motorcycles, Scooters and Three Wheelers

Gardening Equipment

Stationary Equipment

Industrial Engines

Generators

Off-Road Equipment

Wish to Know More About the Study? Click here to get a Report Description: https://reportsandinsights.com/report/emission-control-catalyst-market

Catalytic Converter Type

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst

Selective Catalytic Reduction

Lean Nox Trap

Three-Way Catalytic Converter

Four-Way Catalytic Converter

By End Use

OEM

Retrofit

By Pollutant Type

Nox

CO

Hydrocarbons or Volatile Organic Compounds - (HC/VOC)

HAPs

DPM (Diesel Particulate Matter)

NH3 (Ammonia)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Emission Control Catalyst Market Competitive Landscape

Key participating players of emission control catalysts are BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, W.R. Grace, Sinocat Environmental Technologies, Cormetech, Solvay S.A., Faurecia, Holdor Topsoe, Clean Diesel Technologies, Tenneco, Umicore SA and many others. In 2021, BASF holds the largest market share around the globe and expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years.

To view Top Players, Segmentation and other Statistics of the Emission Control Catalyst Industry, Get Sample Report @: https://reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/7184

About Reports and Insights:

Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research companies which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights we adhere to the client needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.

CONTACT: Neil Jonathan 1820 Avenue M, Brooklyn NY 11230, United States +1-(718) 312-8686 Find Us on Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/report-and-insights/ View Latest Market Updates at: https://marketsresearchanalytics.com


Recommended Stories

  • About 45% of Americans have had their medical debt washed off their credit report — here's how to make sure you're clean

    The three largest credit bureaus have now removed settled medical debt from credit reports, offering millions of consumers a clean credit slate.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPLAINT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that, following a hearing in connection with a recent application (the "Application") filed by certain third party applicants (the "Applicants") with the High Court of Namibia (Main Division) (the "Court") challenging the recent amendments to the Company's Environmental Compliance Certificate (the "ECC Amendments") that were approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Nam

  • General Electric reveals new details about its spin-off plans

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down General Electric’s spin-off plans.

  • Here's How Alphabet's Charts Shape Up After Its Big Stock Split

    Stock splits (and reverse splits) are part of the investing scene. In this daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that prices declined to a late May low and have made higher lows since that nadir. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways after its low in late May. A sideways move in the OBV line suggests a balance between buyers and sellers and that is a small improvement over a decline.

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Halliburton sees years of oil drilling demand after profits jump

    (Reuters) -Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted a nearly 41% rise in second-quarter adjusted profit compared to the first quarter, and predicted multiple years of growth in demand for drilling. Driven by high oil prices, the increase was in spite of a $344 million hit from the company winding down assets in Russia in response to its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Halliburton and other oilfield companies have benefited as oil prices have held above $100 a barrel, up 53% from the same quarter last year, and around 6% higher in the second quarter this year versus the first.

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe force majeure declared by TC

  • Apple faces class-action lawsuit over Apple Pay

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks downs the class-action lawsuit against Apple alleging obstruction of competition from third-party e-commerce platforms and transaction fees.

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Natural-Gas Stocks Are Beating Oil Names. Here’s Why.

    Natural-gas prices have been rising quickly recently. On Monday, natural-gas futures were up 6.3% to $7.46 per million British Thermal Units.

  • Chinese Regulator to Fine Didi More Than $1 Billion Over Data-Security Breaches

    Once the penalty is unveiled, the Chinese government plans to ease a restriction banning Didi from adding new users to its platform, and to allow the company’s mobile apps to be restored to domestic app stores.

  • Disney+ streaming loyalty is 'pretty durable' and not seasonal: Analyst

    Rosenblatt Securities Senior Research Analyst Barton Crockett joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Disney, the streaming space, and why Disney+ users are so loyal.

  • Guyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza

    For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains. Already locked into contracts with oil firms that have been criticized for being too one-sided, Guyana had hopes of setting up a state-run oil company to manage the next development phase and conduct its own seismic surveys of unexplored fields - all with the aim of securing the best possible return.

  • Halliburton Looks Past Recession Fears to Overseas Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. is gearing up for years of oilfield expansion despite warning signs of a looming global recession.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe world’s biggest provider of fracking services is banking on a “multi-year upcycle” outside of its Nor

  • FTSE 100 and Wall Street bounce back as earnings gather steam

    Equities in Europe and Wall Street are clawing back some recent losses.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 3M Earplugs Fight Stems From Self-Made Legal Battle

    A patent-infringement lawsuit filed against a smaller competitor led to an old memo and now possibly billions of dollars in liabilities.