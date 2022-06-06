U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.75
    +20.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,018.00
    +130.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,633.00
    +82.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.40
    +10.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.70
    +0.83 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.70
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.37 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.79
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2501
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6190
    -0.2410 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,153.56
    +1,365.55 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.13
    +15.33 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,939.13
    +177.56 (+0.64%)
     

With 5.2% CAGR, Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size Worth USD 51.94 Billion in 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 51.94 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period; Rising Incidence Of Chronic & Infectious Diseases to Propel Growth

Pune, India, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global point of care diagnostics market 2029 is projected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing incidences of infectious and chronic diseases. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2029. As per the report, the point of care diagnostics market size was valued at USD 46.65 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 36.37 billion in 2022 to USD 51.94 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the projected period.

The point of care diagnostics market report provides complete information regarding recent developments and trends in the industry. Also, development strategies adopted by the key market players such as mergers, acquisitions, alliances, and partnerships are highlighted further in this report. Furthermore, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the forecast period are discussed further in the report. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market development and expansion is elaborated further along with the recent launches introduced by the key market players. A list of prominent market players and regional market information is given further in this report.


Request a Sample Copy of the Global Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-101072


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2029 CAGR

5.2%

2029 Value Projection

USD 51.94 billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 36.37 billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

182

Segments covered

Product, End-Users and Geography Region

Growth Drivers

Growing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases across the Globe to Foster Demand for Point of Care Diagnostics

Proliferation of Decentralized Healthcare Systems to Support Market Expansion

COVID-19 Pandemic Propelled the Market Growth Due to Increased Demand for COVID-19 Diagnostic


Key Industry Development:

June 2020: Celltrion Group announced the SARS-CoV-2 point-of-care antigen diagnostic kit. This will help expand access to COVID-19 diagnosis management and treatment globally

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Decentralized Healthcare Systems To Propel Growth

The market for point of care diagnostics is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing incidences of chronic diseases and the rising spread of infectious diseases. Also, the growing inclination towards decentralized health systems is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, key market players' adoption of recent developments and technological advancements in the industry is projected to fuel the market during the forecast period. These factors are expected to ensure point of care diagnostics market growth in the coming years. However, increasing risks and lack of accuracy in test conduction may hamper the market growth.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-101072


Increasing Manufacturing Of Test Kits To Bolster Market Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic affected various industries in terms of revenue generation and production. However, the healthcare sector has witnessed a positive impact of this pandemic. The point of care diagnostics had high demand in the market due to increasing cases of COVID-19 and rising demand for frequent tests. During the pandemic, key market players have launched new products to meet customer demands. These factors have bolstered the market growth during the pandemic period.

Segments:

Blood Sample Segment Dominates The Market To Conduct Various Disease Diagnosis

By product type, the market is divided into blood glucose monitoring, infectious disease testing, cardiometabolic disease testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, hematology testing, and others.

Based on the sample, the market is segregated into blood, nasal & oropharyngeal swabs, urine, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospital bedside, physician’s office lab, urgent care & retail clinics, and home & self-testing.

Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Quick Buy Point of Care Diagnostics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101072


Regional Insights:

North America Holds Highest Market Share Due to Favorable Reimbursement Policies

North America dominates the global point of care diagnostics market share due to increasing cases of infectious diseases and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the population. The North American market stood at USD 14.48 billion in 2021. The regional market growth is expected to continue during the forecast period due to favorable reimbursement policies that are anticipated to boost the service demand.

Europe is expected to hold the second-highest position in the global market during the forecast period due to the increasing production of innovative products. Also, increasing government investment in R&D is expected to drive regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Launch New Products To Enhance Their Product Portfolio

The Point of Care Diagnostics Market key players focus on implementing beneficial business growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances and collaborating with the supporting organizations. Also, implementing recent technologies and innovative product development ideas allow companies to improve their overall business performance and propel market growth.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-101072


List of Key Players Profiled in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, U.S.)

  • BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S.)

  • bioMérieux SA (Marcy l'Etoile, France)

  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S.)

  • Mesa Biotech (California, U.S.)

  • Cepheid (California, U.S.)

  • Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland)

  • Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S.)

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights

    • Overview: Details on Causative Agents Responsible for Infectious Diseases

    • Prevalence of Key Disease Indications– For Key Country/Region

    • Technological Advancements in the Point of Care Diagnostics

    • New Product Launch

    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

    • Overview of COVID-19 Impact on POC Diagnostics Market

    • Major Factors Driving the Impact of COVID-19

    • Reimbursement Changes in Response to COVID-19 Impact

    • Opportunities Offered by the Impact of COVID-19

    • Overview of Global IVD Market, 2021

  • Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Blood Glucose Monitoring

      • Infectious Diseases

      • Cardiometabolic Diseases

      • Pregnancy & Infertility Testing

      • Hematology Testing

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample

      • Blood

      • Nasal and Oropharyngeal Swabs

      • Urine

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospital Bedside

      • Physician’s Office Lab

      • Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

      • Homecare/Self-testing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Blood Glucose Monitoring

      • Infectious Diseases

      • Cardiometabolic Diseases

      • Pregnancy & Infertility Testing

      • Hematology Testing

      • Others

    • Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2029 Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample

      • Blood

      • Nasal and Oropharyngeal Swabs

      • Urine

      • Others

TOC Continued…!!


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-101072


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restrictions, helping boost

  • Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil futures jumped on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia hiked prices for its crude sales in July, signalling tight supply even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months. Brent crude was up 91 cents, or 0.8%, at $120.63 a barrel at 0343 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95, extending a 1.8% gain from Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 93 cents, or 0.8%, at $119.80 a barrel after earlier hitting a three-month high of $120.99.

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oi

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • Chevron CEO Sees Russian Oil Output Falling After Exit of Western Firms

    It would be difficult for Russia to overcome the loss of western technology and capital, noting that other once-large oil producers have seen output fall after sanctions, Mike Wirth said.

  • Should Investors Be Worried About Tesla?

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slammed on Friday, falling more than 9%. The growth stock's slide came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed concerns about the economy in an email to employees, according to Reuters. In addition, Musk said the electric car company plans to cut about 10% of its workforce.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russ

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced, phenomenal companies are begging to be bought after a 31% peak decline in the Nasdaq.

  • Banks and Tech Giants Are Losing Skilled Staff to Flexible Fintechs

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at major banks and some of the world’s biggest technology giants are increasingly leaving for fintech startups, new analysis shows. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketBankers, engineers, d

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Asian stocks rise as survey shows Chinese services reviving

    Major Asian stock markets advanced Monday after Wall Street declined and a survey showed the downturn in Chinese service activity eased in May as anti-virus controls on Shanghai and other major cities were lifted. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.6% on Friday amid concern about higher interest rates and a possible economic downturn and job losses.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn drops proxy fight over Kroger's pig policy - WSJ

    "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," Icahn said in a letter he plans to send to the shareholders of both companies that was viewed by the Journal. The activist investor in March nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board and wrote a letter to its boss pointing out Kroger's inability to create policies concerning animal welfare and criticizing its wage disparities.

  • Why The 37% Return On Capital At Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Should Have Your Attention

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Is HP Stock a Buy Now?

    HP's (NYSE: HPQ) stock rose 4% on June 1 after the PC and printer maker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 4% year-over-year to $16.5 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $310 million.

  • European shipping firms ‘making a mockery’ of Russia sanctions as oil cargos double

    <strong>Exclusive:</strong> Campaigners say EU-based shipping firms have made a ‘mockery’ of plans to sanction Russia

  • FedEx Corporation: An Iconic Company Facing Pressures

    The global delivery and shipping company is facing inflationary pressures but has an e-commerce tailwind

  • Essential Work Begins at Home

    My tradesmen are like family—and usually with less baggage.