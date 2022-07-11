With 5.2% CAGR, Healthy Snack Market to hit USD 34.95 Billion in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthy Snack Market is valued at USD 24.51 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.95 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Global Healthy Snack Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2022-2028- Increasing consumers' preference towards healthy eating habits, rising demand for healthy foods, and growing popularity of convenience foods are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Healthy Snack Market.

Healthy Snack Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Meat Snacks, Nuts, And Seeds Snacks, Dried Fruits, Trail Mix Snacks, Cereal And Granola Bars) By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028

Healthy Snacks Market: Market Scope

The global healthy snacks market all over the world has been growing continuously and seeing a continuous growth as the compounding happens annually in this market. The healthy snacks market has been soaring to new heights in the past few years particularly after the pandemic hit the world. The customers have now become a lot more health conscious and there is a need for the nutritional products which taste good too and that has grown by gigantic proportions.

Moreover, the increase in the development of how the supply chain takes place is driving the growth of the market. The big supermarket chains have now begun to collaborate with the online delivery companies for outsourcing and expanding their operations and that includes the e-commerce channels too. The global healthy snacks market statistics are continuously on the rise.

Healthy Snacks Market: Competitive Analysis

The key healthy snack market companies 2021 are The Kellogg Company, Nestlé, Danone, Unilever, MondelÄ"z International, PepsiCo, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, Hormel Foods Corporation, Select Harvests, Del Monte Foods, Inc, B&G Foods and Monsoon Harvest. The global healthy snacks market players work hard on improving their distribution channels and their focus on the online channels. This is expected to increase their market share.

Healthy Snacks Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of segmentation, it is the supermarkets and hypermarkets which have accounted for the lion's share of the market in the last few years. The market has seen domination as the distribution channels have been worked upon by the key market players and the culture of buying from supermarkets has spread in the emerging economies too. The momentum however is on the side of the instant delivery services as the supermarkets which have partnered with or invested in the rapid delivery companies are doing well and supply chains gave complimented giving them a higher margin with the delivery service network being a lot more extensive. The global healthy snacks market 2022 will depend on how the online network grows.

By Product

Meat snacks

Nuts and seeds snacks

Dried fruits

Trail mix snacks

Cereal and granola bars

By Distribution channel

Supermarkets

Online retail

Specialty stores

Convenience stores

Healthy Snacks Market: Key Drivers

A big factor in the global healthy snacks market growth is the rising disposable income and a corporate culture which involves longer work hours and lifestyles which are really stressful and that is leading a paradigm shift in the patterns of eating. The snacks which were seen to be unhealthy because of their high content of oil and sugar are now being revolutionized to create healthier options with their contribution to the health problems reducing and the problems such as obesity, high blood sugar and also hypertension can be done away with. Though, with the recent shift in the behaviour of consumers, the customers do not just demand snacks which are healthy but also ones which are good in taste and hence the industry is seeing a revolution right now.

The consumption patterns are also changing as the consumers are now preferring meals which are smaller in quantity but more nutritious and tastier. This way they want to maintain their nutrition requirements and also their health. The unhealthy snacks created problems like lack of immunity, poor digestion, memory loss and weight gain. The healthy snack development is helping in solving this problem and propelling the growth of the global healthy snacks market size.

It is expected that one of the factors which is going to drive the market development here is going to be the growth in the kind of innovation that comes along in this industry. People are going to prefer newer flavours textures and products which are full of innovation in taste and packaging along with being extremely nutritious for consumption. Snacks such as gluten free snacks and vegan snacks along with the zero oil content snacks which have environment friendly packaging are going to drive the market and its sales.

Healthy Snacks Market: Key Trends

The snacks which are personalized for customers is among the global healthy snacks market trends which has over the last few years gained considerable momentum and the snacks which match the lifestyle of consumers is going to grow too with the snacks that are healthy and high in demand. Therefore, the trend currently is of the personalized nutrition. Another trend is the keto-friendly diets which are low in cholesterol and those which raise the serotonin and are mood uplifting. This is another trend which the key market players are looking into. Snacks that help in achieving better sleep too are doing well in the market.

The pandemic has definitely brought about a big change in the attitude people had towards eating. People are now finding themselves eating meals which are cooked at home and the out of home dining opportunities are limited even after the pandemic has relented as people have recognized the health benefits of staying at home and eating during the pandemic. This helps people stay in decent shape and prevent illnesses. This can also help them train at a higher intensity for a big period of time and help them be fitter and illness free.

Healthy Snacks Market: Regional Analysis

The North American market has held the largest share in the global market and has been accounting for a third of the value in this market and the market has risen in this region considerably with the pandemic. United States is a market which is known to be a leading consumer of snacks however the focus is now shifting on working on health and consuming healthy and nutritious snacks for preventing risks which are posed by the habits of excessive snacking.

Asia Pacific though is expected to be the market which grows fastest in this region in the global market and the region for that is the rising urbanization and growing stale lifestyles. Further, the addition of functional ingredients in the snacks and taking care of macronutrient is becoming a factor in how people buy in these regions as market players focus more on making their products more innovating and tastier.

On Special Requirement Healthy Snacks Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

