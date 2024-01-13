5 2024 American Cars To Consider Buying

Is 2024 the right year to buy a car? With a stable market that is recovering well from the chaos that the pandemic brought to the automotive industry, this might be the right year to buy.

The new car market remains strong, if not particularly so: “[The] new-vehicle market will be reaching sales of 15.7 million,” according to Cox Automotive.

There are so many options, it may be difficult to know where to start. By narrowing down the type of car you want, it may be easier to figure out what car is suitable for you and your lifestyle.

Best American EV To Buy in 2024

The best American-made EV of 2024 is the Chevrolet Blazer, according to TrueCar.com.

“With a variety of well-priced models, including a high-performance trim, the electric Blazer has plenty of potential,” TrueCar.com reported.

This EV is larger than most on the market, making it perfect for long-haul trips with big families. It is a performance-focused car, developed to ensure a smooth and quiet ride.

The starting MSRP? $53,195.

The American-Made Crossover SUV To Consider This Year

The 2024 Buick Encore GX is one of the best American crossover SUVs on the market. Given their smaller frames, crossover SUVs provide the space of a large SUV while being a pleasant ride.

“The redesigned Buick Encore GX compact crossover has an upscale interior and a surprising amount of passenger and cargo room,” TrueCar.com indicated.

With a starting price of $26,985, this car is more affordable than its competition.

Picking up an American-Made Pick-up Truck

Concerning the best pick-up truck made by American manufacturers, the Chevrolet Colorado ranks highest on the list.

“The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado pickup receives a much-needed update, and with its design changes, improved driving characteristics, and intuitive infotainment system, this latest model will be a formidable competitor in the midsize truck segment,” TrueCar.com detailed.

The Chevrolet Colorado starts at $30,695.

Large SUVs For Large Families

In the category of large SUVs — providing a spacious yet high-class ride that will ensure the kids get to sports practices and dance lessons in style — look to the Cadillac Escalade-V.

“The Cadillac Escalade-V embodies the epitome of American luxury: opulent, commanding, and upscale,” TrueCar.com said.

The starting market price for the Cadillac Escalade-V is $154,290.

An American Coupe To Drive Home in 2024

For 2024’s best American coupe, look no further than the oft-lauded Ford Mustang.

This vehicle’s affordability is one of its biggest draws, as is its performance.

“The Ford Mustang is instantly recognizable and needs no explanation,” TrueCar.com outlined. “Now in its seventh generation, it remains true to the formula that has made it such a hit for the past 60 years: stylish, sporty, and affordable.”

The 2024 Mustang starts at $32,515.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 2024 American Cars To Consider Buying