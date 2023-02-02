$5.3 Billion Worldwide Artificial Grass Industry to 2030 - Increasing Sports Venues Substituting Natural Grass with Artificial Turf
Global Market for Artificial Grass
Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Grass - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Artificial Grass estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Flooring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wall Cladding segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Artificial Grass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
