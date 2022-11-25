U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,038.25
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,287.00
    +76.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,835.25
    -27.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.70
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.41
    +1.47 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0379
    -0.0034 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.64
    -0.65 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3780
    +0.7880 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,512.54
    -40.91 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.24
    +3.67 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.10
    +18.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

$5.3+ Billion Worldwide Nutritional Analysis Industry to 2031 - North America was the Largest Region in 2021

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Nutritional Analysis Market

Global Nutritional Analysis Market
Global Nutritional Analysis Market

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutritional Analysis Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nutritional analysis market.

The global nutritional analysis market is expected to grow from $4.93 billion in 2021 to $5.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.94%.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$5.3 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$7.22 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the nutritional analysis market are SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AsureQuality services, TUV NORD GROUP, Dairy Technical Services Limited, QIAGEN, Covance., AWTA Ltd, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Food Lab, Inc., NutriData, MenuSano, Nutritional Information Solutions, Nettnutrition, Food Consulting Company, Gujarat Laboratories and Opal Research and Analytical Services.

The nutritional analysis market consists of sales of nutritional analysis products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to determine the nutritional content of foods and food products. Nutritional analysis is used to analyze the nutritional content present in the food products and understand the chemical composition, processing, quality control and contamination of food. The nutritional information includes a range of information such as calories, vitamins and minerals, thus allowing consumers to make informed purchases.

The main nutritional analysis parameters include vitamin profile, mineral profile, total dietary fiber, fat profile, sugar profile, calories, cholesterol, moisture and other parameters. The vitamin profile is used to monitor and analysed the levels of vitamins in different food products. The different nutritional analysis product types include beverages, snacks, bakery and confectionery, meat and poultry, sauces, dressings, and condiments, dairy and desserts, fruits and vegetables, edible fats and oils, baby foods and other product types. The objectives of nutritional analysis are new product development, product labeling and regulatory compliance.

North America was the largest region in the nutritional analysis market in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food is expected to propel the growth of the nutritional analysis market. Nutritional analysis helps to understand the chemical composition, processing, quality control and contamination of food, thus ensuring good and healthy intake of food.

A healthy diet helps to protect against malnutrition in all its forms and also protects against non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and cancer. For instance, according to the International Food Information Council's (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019. Therefore, the increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food are driving the growth of the nutritional analysis market.

Technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the nutritional analysis market. Stakeholders in the market are focusing on developing equipment and platforms which enable better tracking and analysis of nutritional content.

The countries covered in the nutritional analysis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Nutritional Analysis Market Characteristics

3. Nutritional Analysis Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Nutritional Analysis

5. Nutritional Analysis Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Nutritional Analysis Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Nutritional Analysis Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Nutritional Analysis Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Nutritional Analysis Market, Segmentation By Parameter, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Vitamin Profile

  • Mineral Profile

  • Total Dietary Fiber

  • Fat Profile

  • Sugar Profile

  • Calories

  • Cholesterol

  • Moisture

  • Other Parameters

6.2. Global Nutritional Analysis Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Beverages

  • Snacks

  • Bakery and Confectionery

  • Meat and Poultry

  • Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

  • Dairy and Desserts

  • Fruits and Vegetables

  • Edible Fats and Oils

  • Baby Foods

  • Other Product Types

6.3. Global Nutritional Analysis Market, Segmentation By Objective, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • New Product Development

  • Product Labeling

  • Regulatory Compliance

7. Nutritional Analysis Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Nutritional Analysis Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Nutritional Analysis Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffuk4s

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Called 'Unapproachable Tyrant' in Tesla Employee Survey

    The 2018 survey was referenced in a shareholder lawsuit alleging the Tesla CEO's $50 million pay package is overpriced.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Deutsche Bank warns of peril in borrowing from U.S. banks

    Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf. It comes at a time that the corporate banking unit of Germany's largest lender is seeing a resurgence in the home stretch of an extensive restructuring.

  • Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether rises ahead of ‘Shanghai’ upgrade, XRP climbs

    Bitcoin traded little changed Friday morning in Asia, while Ether rose amid a mixed performance by the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

  • 93% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of better than 3,600,000%. While there is a long list of reasons for Buffett's success, one of the most overlooked catalysts is portfolio concentration. Despite having more than $345 billion invested in around four dozen securities, 93% of Warren Buffett's portfolio can be traced to just four sectors.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceutical when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs. Trading volume in TEVA looks like it has increased since May.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT

    The company has informally enlisted former finance minister Alexei Kudrin to win Putin's approval, in principle, for the restructuring plan, according to the report. If Putin gives his final assent at their meeting later in the day, Kudrin is expected to leave his current role of heading the Audit Chamber, a government accountability body, for a leading position at Yandex, the report said. The changes would lead to Yandex's Dutch holding company exiting the Russian market by selling its entire business apart from the international divisions of four key units, it said.

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.

  • Luxury car exports lift UK car production

    Exports of the latest and more expensive luxury and specialist models drives growth in car production, with most heading overseas.

  • VinFast Ships First EVs to California Amid US IPO Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- VinFast, an electric carmaker backed by Vietnam’s richest man, is shipping its first SUVs to the US, a milestone for parent Vingroup JSC that set out five years ago to bring high-end manufacturing to the Southeast Asian country.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record

  • Panic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s streets are deserted and grocery delivery services are running out of capacity as rising Covid cases trigger lockdown-like restrictions across swathes of the Chinese capital. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe city sa

  • German Consumers Are Boosting the Economy. These Stocks Stand to Gain.

    It hasn’t received a lot of attention that the outlook for Germany’s economy, Europe’s largest, is considerably better than it was just a few months ago. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cut off a significant portion of the country’s national gas supplies. Energy prices spiked, and inflation shot up.

  • Social Security Raises Work Credit Amount to $1,640 — How It Could Impact Your Retirement Benefits

    The Social Security Administration has announced changes for 2023, including the value of one work credit rising from $1,510 to $1,640. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?More:...

  • How to Keep Your Retirement on Track in an Unpredictable Market

    Retirees and investors on the cusp of retirement are under stress this year. The traditional portfolio consisting of 60% stocks and 40% bonds has had one of its worst years in a century. No wonder retirement investors are so gloomy.

  • Google is toughening its performance reviews to identify 10,000 low performers. Employees fear layoffs are next

    Google's performance review restructuring comes as the tech industry has suffered massive widespread layoffs. Googlers are worried.

  • Microsoft bid for Activision likely to be blocked by FTC lawsuit: report

    Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard could reportedly be blocked by an FTC lawsuit.

  • VW Faces New Problem in China: Homegrown Competitors

    Chinese electric-car makers are increasingly taking market share from the German giant in its largest market.