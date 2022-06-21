U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

With 5.3% CAGR, Hair Extensions Market to Hit USD 3.43 Billion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in hair extensions market report are Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl (Italy), Balmain Hair Group B.V. (Netherlands), Hair Visions International (U.S.), Esqido (Canada), CAP. Original USA (U.S.), Cinderella Hair (U.K.), Racoon International (U.K.), Evergreen Products Group Limited (Hong Kong), Easihair Pro USA (U.S.), Hairlocs (U.S.), and other players profiled

Pune,India, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide hair extensions market size reached USD 2.35 billion in 2020. The market valuation is projected to increase from USD 2.38 billion in 2021 to USD 3.43 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% over 2021-2028. The increased use of premium and sophisticated grooming products by people for various occasions to fit their appearances is expected to boost the worldwide hair extension market growth. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Hair Extensions Market, 2021-2028”.

COVID-19 Impact:

Lockdowns and Raw Materials Unavailability Affected Market Demand

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic impacted a variety of businesses due to lockdowns and other restrictions. As a result, major companies across all sectors, including fashion and beauty landscape, had difficulties closing business deals and meeting with channel partners. In addition, the lack of raw materials and the closure of spas and salons would have a negative impact on product utilization. Our research studies will assist you in determining the best plan for taking your company to the next level.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hair-extension-market-105688

Hair Extensions Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2020

USD 2.35 billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 3.43 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 5.3% 2021-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2017 - 2019

Forecast Years

2021 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Type,  By End-User, By Region

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl (Italy), Balmain Hair Group B.V. (Netherlands), Hair Visions International (U.S.), Esqido (Canada), CAP. Original USA (U.S.), Cinderella Hair (U.K.), Racoon International (U.K.), Evergreen Products Group Limited (Hong Kong), Easihair Pro USA (U.S.), Hairlocs (U.S.)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the hair extension market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl (Italy)

  • Balmain Hair Group B.V. (Netherlands)

  • Hair Visions International (U.S.)

  • Esqido (Canada)

  • CAP. Original USA (U.S.)

  • Cinderella Hair (U.K.)

  • Racoon International (U.K.)

  • Evergreen Products Group Limited (Hong Kong)

  • Easihair Pro USA (U.S.)

  • Hairlocs (U.S.)

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Occurrence of Alopecia Areata to Augment Market Growth

The use of hair extensions is increasing for concealing hair loss. Hair extension market growth will be influenced by the increasing occurrence of baldness across the world. The National Alopecia Areata Foundation reports that roughly 6.8 million people had alopecia areata in 2020 in the U.S. These products, however, frequently cause hair breakage and headaches, which could hamper market growth slightly.

Regional Insights:  

North America to Dominate Led by Rising Number of Hair Salons  

North America hair extensions market share reached USD 0.83 billion in 2020. The regional growth is influenced by the presence of major beauty salons in the U.S. and Canada.. According to the Small Business Development Center Organization, there were roughly 77,000 beauty salons and 4,500 barbershops in the U.S. as of May 2020.

Asia Pacific will record robust growth led by the growing working women population, leading to increased spending on grooming products including hair extensions.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/hair-extension-market-105688

Segments:

By Type, Human Hair Extension Segment to Prosper over 2021-2028

Based on type, the market share is trifurcated into human hair extension, synthetic hair extension, and animal hair extension. Among these, the human hair extension segment is expected to dominate the hair extension market share owing to its ability to natural blend with the customer’s hair. Meanwhile, the synthetic hair extension segment will experience robust demand as it is resistant to rainy conditions and humidity.

By End-User, Male Segment to Generate Monumental Demand through 2029

Based on the end-user, the market share is bifurcated into male and female. The female segment is anticipated to lead the global market owing to increasing availability of products aimed at female users. However, the male segment is anticipated to generate monumental traction during the forecast period led by growing occurrence of male pattern baldness among men.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Gain a Competitive Advantage  

Prominent market players are making collaborative efforts by partnering with other companies to stay ahead in the competition. Many companies are also investing in new product launches to expand their product portfolio. Mergers and acquisitions are also among the key strategies used by players to expand their product portfolio.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hair-extension-market-105688

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis

  • Global Hair Extensions Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Synthetic Hair Extension

        • Human Hair Extension

        • Animal Hair Extension

      • By End-User (Value)

        • Male

        • Female

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

Key Industry Development:

March 2019 – Westrow Group partnered with Great Lengths, which is owned by GREAT LENGTHS UNIVERSAL HAIR EXTENSIONS S.p.A., a hairdressing salon group based in Yorkshire. The deal helped Westrow expand its business in England, U.K.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Hair Loss Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Hair Oil Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Hair Styling Tools Market Size, Share, Trend and Geography Forecast till 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


