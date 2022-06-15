With 5.3% CAGR, Masterbatches Market to Hit USD 16.35 Billion by 2026 | Rise in Demand for Plastic from Pharmaceutical Industry for Packaging will Bolster Growth
Companies covered in masterbatches market are Ampacet Corporation, PolyOne, PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A, Hubron International, Penn Color Inc, Clariant, A. Schulman, Inc, Cabot Corporation, Plastiblends, Tosaf and more players profiled.
Pune, India, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global masterbatches market size is likely to reach USD 16.35 billion by 2026 owing to the rising number of building and construction activities worldwide. Masterbatches are liquid or solid additives used for painting or for imparting various properties to plastics. Coloring masterbatches are utilized for coloring or shading plastic items. It can also be used for conveying properties such as UV Stabilizer, antioxidant, effect, energy, and bio-degradable. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights offers insights into the market and its prime growth.
The global masterbatch market size was valued at USD 10.99 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
List of Masterbatches Market Manufacturers include:
Ampacet Corporation
PolyOne
PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.
Hubron International
Penn Color Inc.
Clariant
A. Schulman, Inc.
Cabot Corporation
Plastiblends
Tosaf
Other Players
Report Scope & Segmentation
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2018
USD 10.99 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2026
USD 16.35 Billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 5.3% 2019-2026
Base Year
2018
Historic Years
2015 - 2017
Forecast Years
2019- 2026
Segments Covered
By End-Use, By Type, By Polymer
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2019 to 2026
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Number of Companies Covered
Ampacet Corporation, PolyOne, PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A, Hubron International, Penn Color Inc, Clariant, A. Schulman, Inc, Cabot Corporation, Plastiblends, Tosaf
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
What is the Scope of the Report?
The report is based on an in-depth analysis of the market and offers a comprehensive ve overview of the same. The report focuses on factors boosting, repelling, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. It also discusses the table of segmentation of the market based on factors such as type, polymer, end-use, and geography and lists the names of the leading segment with its attributed factors. In addition to this, the report throws light on recent industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the market. It also lists the names of players operating in the market and the major strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Market Drivers
Rise in Demand for Plastic from Pharmaceutical Industry for Packaging will Bolster Growth
Various factors are responsible for the global masterbatches market growth. These include the rise in construction activities for all residential, commercial, and industrial purposes, increasing demand for automobiles, especially lightweight vehicles, and the increasing preference for plastic goods worldwide.
On the contrary, factors such as the fluctuating price of raw materials such as titanium dioxide, polymers, and others with a high volatile nature may pose a major challenge to the overall market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for plastic packaging from sectors such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.
Regional Segmentation
Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance with Increasing Consumer Expenditure on Infrastructural Development
In 2018, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in the market with a revenue of USD 3,998.14 Million. This is attributed to the high demand for packaging from key economies such as China, India, and Taiwan. Besides this, the rise in consumer expenditure on power and the increasing demand for plastic goods will also help promote the regional market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the rapid growth of packaging, consumer goods, and automotive companies and the rise in agriculture sectors is anticipated to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.
On the other side, the market in Europe will witness remarkable growth on account of the rising demand from industries such as automotive, building and construction, and the rising popularity of lightweight vehicles in the region.
Competitive Landscape
Fragmented Nature of Market will Intensify Competition
The global masterbatches market enjoys a fragmented nature of the market owing to the presence of various players both small and medium-sized. Companies are aiming at a large network of distribution and providing a good supply chain with regulatory expertise. Other players are engaging in collaborative efforts such as joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market on the one side and earn attracting revenue on the other.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.
Latest Technological Advancement
Insights on Regulatory Scenario
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Global Masterbatch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Type, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
White
Black
Color
Additive
Fillers
TOC Continued…!
