U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,764.00
    +90.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,272.75
    -46.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.30
    +8.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.90
    +0.92 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.20
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.35
    -0.28 (-1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3696
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9450
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,916.89
    +804.67 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.81
    -9.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.07
    +12.59 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

With 5.3% CAGR, Temperature Management Systems Market to Exceed USD 3,343.41 Million By 2028 - A Recent Study by The Insight Partners

·6 min read

PUNE, India, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to our new research study on "Temperature Management Systems Market to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and Medical Indication, and Geography," the market was is projected to reach US$ 3,343.41 million by 2028 from US$ 2,332.93 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2020–2028. The growth of the market is attributed to an increasing prevalence of chronic disease and cardiovascular diseases, and rising number of surgical procedures.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo
The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 2,332.93 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 3,343.41 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.3% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2020

No. of Pages

212

No. Tables

136

No. of Charts & Figures

80

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product; Application; Medical Indication, and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Temperature Management Systems Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022587/

North America to Dominate Temperature Management Systems Market

The North America temperature management systems market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US accounts for the largest share of the temperature management systems market in this region, followed by Canada and Mexico, respectively. The leading position of North America in the global market is primarily attributed to innovations in the temperature management systems, emphasis on preventive measures to deal with disease and patient monitoring, and prominent presence of leading market players. Further, strategic activities by the major market players would propel the market growth in the review period. In August 2018, Augustine Surgical Inc. acquired Augustine Temperature Management, LLC and all of its assets, including the HotDog Patient Warming System, one of the leading conductive-electric warming products in market. These devices are also capable of transmitting information from any remote location. Augustine Temperature Management is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Augustine Surgical.

China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea are among the key contributors to the Asia Pacific temperature management systems market. The market has also been evaluated for the rest of the countries in the region. Main factors driving the market in this region include the increasing adoption of technologically advanced monitoring devices, presence of an established market for medical devices, surging prevalence of chronic conditions along with aging, and favorable regulatory policies that are in effect. Japan is one of the important markets for medical devices. The temperature management systems market growth in Japan is attributed to the emphasis on preventive care, growing awareness regarding temperature management systems, and focus on providing quality healthcare.

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures Accelerate Temperature Management Systems Market Growth

Body temperature is one of the vital parameters of human body during surgeries. If the temperature accidentally drops below 36°C (96.8°F), physicians term the condition as perioperative hypothermia. If this condition is not noticed in time, the low temperature can lead to medical complications. Perioperative hypothermia occurs during almost all surgeries. A temperature management system prevents hypothermia and simplifies the anesthesia procedure of patients during surgeries due to an immediate and effective heat supply.

Growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in number of accidents, and rise in hospital admissions have triggered the number surgical procedures. Moreover, technological advancements are allowing various hospitals and medical institutes to perform a large number of surgeries in a year. For instance, Taiwan's Chang Gung Memorial Hospital performs ~1.67 lakh surgeries in a year, and it claims to perform the highest number of surgeries across the world. All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) performed ~1.94 lakh of surgeries in 2018.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Temperature Management Systems Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022587/

Temperature Management Systems Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the temperature management systems market is segmented into patient warming systems and patient cooling systems. The patient warming systems segment held a larger share of the market in 2020, whereas the patient cooling systems is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the temperature management systems market is segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and others. The perioperative care segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the acute care segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on medical indication, the temperature management systems market is segmented into general surgery, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, orthopedic surgery, thoracic surgery, and others. The general surgery segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the cardiology segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Temperature Management Systems Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. It has disturbed trade and business activities of various countries. However, the pandemic has brought several growth opportunities for the companies involved in business of patient monitoring and controlling devices. Hence, although there has been a disruption in the manufacturing and supply chain of the manufacturing companies, the heightened demand has led to spur in the temperature management systems market growth.

Temperature Management Systems Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3M, ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, BD, Smiths Medical, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ecolab, GENTHERM, Geratherm Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, and Stryker Corporation are among the key companies operating in the temperature management systems market. The major market players focus on the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Order a Copy of Temperature Management Systems Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022587/

  • In June 2021, ZOLL and Global Healthcare SG signed exclusive agreement for distribution of portable targeted temperature management system in Asia Pacific.

  • In March 2019, Smiths Medical launched Level 1 Convective Warmer. This next-generation, high-flow convective warmer aids healthcare providers with a quiet, simple, and safe thermal care solution, thereby allowing them to maintain a normal temperature of patients' body throughout the surgery.

Browse Related Reports:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
More Research: https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-5-3-cagr-temperature-management-systems-market-to-exceed-usd-3-343-41-million-by-2028---a-recent-study-by-the-insight-partners-301385310.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

Recommended Stories

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Here is the next problem for the stock market: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 27, 2021.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Tries To Stay On Track; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones, Tesla FSD Beta Opens

    Bulls prevailed in a pivotal week for the stock market rally. Here's what to do now. Tesla broke out ahead of a big FSD Beta release.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • Bitcoin and ethereum rally as China crypto ban fails to deter investors

    Cryptocurrencies rallied on Monday after tumbling on Friday afternoon as the People's Bank of China said all cryptocurrency-related transactions were illegal.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • Goldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens

    Oil prices were trading at $79.19 a barrel, as of 0619 GMT on Monday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were at $75.08 a barrel. "While we have long held a bullish oil view, the current global supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand from the Delta impact even faster than our above-consensus forecast and with global supply remaining short of our below consensus forecasts," Goldman said in a note dated Sept. 26. Hurricane Ida's hit to supply has more than offset OPEC+'s production ramp-up since July with non-OPEC+ and non-shale production continuing to disappoint, Goldman said.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • EV Maker Polestar Plans to Go Public Via Gores SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-carmaker controlled by Volvo Car AB and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company Gores Guggenheim Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip M

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • How can you best protect your investments if inflation continues to rise?

    Which assets are the best hedges against inflation? What's likely to happen with inflation this year? Financial experts weigh in.

  • Chinese Estates Dump Shares, PBOC Pumps Cash: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- One of China Evergrande Group’s major long-term backers is trying to minimize its exposure to the heavily indebted property developer in the event of its collapse.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureChinese Estates Holdings, a firm controlled by the bil

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • Recent 7.2% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders, they're still up 400% over 1 year

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that isn't a problem...