$ 5.30 Bn Growth in Duty-free Retailing Market during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Speciality Stores Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the duty-free retailing market to grow by USD 5.30 billion, at a CAGR of 8.56% during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Duty-free Retailing Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the exemption of excise duty on premium products.

The Duty-free Retailing Market is segmented by Product (Fashion apparel, Cosmetics and perfumes, Tobacco and alcoholic beverages, and Confectionery and fine foods), Distribution Channel (Airports, Border, downtown, and hotel shops, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The high growth rate of duty-free retailing in developing regions will be crucial in fuelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The duty-free retailing market covers the following areas:

Duty-free Retailing Market Sizing

Duty-free Retailing Market Forecast

Duty-free Retailing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

DFS Group Ltd.

Dubai Duty Free

Dufry AG

Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG

HOTEL SHILLA Co. Ltd.

James Richardson Group

King Power International Co. Ltd.

Lagardere SCA

Lotte Shopping co. Ltd.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market has the potential to grow by USD 154.76 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Story continues

Online Baby Products Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The projected valuation of the online baby products retailing market by 2025 is USD 12.17 billion. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.81%, during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fashion apparel and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cosmetics and perfumes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tobacco and alcoholic beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Confectionery and fine foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Airports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DFS Group Ltd.

Dubai Duty Free

Dufry AG

Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG

HOTEL SHILLA Co. Ltd.

James Richardson Group

King Power International Co. Ltd.

Lagardere SCA

Lotte Shopping co. Ltd.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40625

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-5-30-bn-growth-in-duty-free-retailing-market-during-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-in-speciality-stores-industry--technavio-301360077.html

SOURCE Technavio