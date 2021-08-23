$ 5.30 Bn Growth in Duty-free Retailing Market during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Speciality Stores Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the duty-free retailing market to grow by USD 5.30 billion, at a CAGR of 8.56% during 2021-2025.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the exemption of excise duty on premium products.
The Duty-free Retailing Market is segmented by Product (Fashion apparel, Cosmetics and perfumes, Tobacco and alcoholic beverages, and Confectionery and fine foods), Distribution Channel (Airports, Border, downtown, and hotel shops, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The high growth rate of duty-free retailing in developing regions will be crucial in fuelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The duty-free retailing market covers the following areas:
Duty-free Retailing Market Sizing
Duty-free Retailing Market Forecast
Duty-free Retailing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
DFS Group Ltd.
Dubai Duty Free
Dufry AG
Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG
HOTEL SHILLA Co. Ltd.
James Richardson Group
King Power International Co. Ltd.
Lagardere SCA
Lotte Shopping co. Ltd.
LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Fashion apparel and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cosmetics and perfumes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Tobacco and alcoholic beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Confectionery and fine foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Airports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
