5.30% CAGR in Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025 | Growing Demand for Energy Worldwide to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The landfill gas market is poised to grow by USD 401.57 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Ameresco Inc., Ares Management LLC, Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corp., Energy Developments Ltd., General Electric Co., Pennon Group Plc, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The growing demand for energy worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Landfill Gas Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Learn more about the additional driver and trends impacting the future of the market. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40549
Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our landfill gas market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies increase in MSW generation is positively impacting the market growth during the next few years.
Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Landfill Gas Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist landfill gas market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the landfill gas market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the landfill gas market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of landfill gas market vendors
Related Reports:
Food Waste Management Market by Disposal Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Air Particle Monitor System Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Landfill Gas Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 401.57 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.20
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key consumer countries
China, Germany, France, US, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Ameresco Inc., Ares Management LLC, Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corp., Energy Developments Ltd., General Electric Co., Pennon Group Plc, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Electricity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Direct use - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Alternate fuels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Combined heat and power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Advanced Disposal Services Inc.
Ameresco Inc.
Ares Management LLC
Biffa Plc
Covanta Holding Corp.
Energy Developments Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Pennon Group Plc
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Waste Management Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-30-cagr-in-landfill-gas-market-2021-2025--growing-demand-for-energy-worldwide-to-boost-growth--technavio-301407707.html
SOURCE Technavio