U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,593.15
    +26.67 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,839.15
    +98.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,367.87
    +141.16 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,313.65
    +1.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -19.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.56 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6490
    +0.0140 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2660
    +0.5670 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,024.37
    -1,212.96 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.88
    -16.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.99
    +48.17 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

5.30% CAGR in Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025 | Growing Demand for Energy Worldwide to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The landfill gas market is poised to grow by USD 401.57 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Landfill Gas Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Landfill Gas Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Ameresco Inc., Ares Management LLC, Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corp., Energy Developments Ltd., General Electric Co., Pennon Group Plc, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growing demand for energy worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Landfill Gas Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional driver and trends impacting the future of the market. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40549

Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our landfill gas market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increase in MSW generation is positively impacting the market growth during the next few years.

Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Landfill Gas Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist landfill gas market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the landfill gas market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the landfill gas market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of landfill gas market vendors

Related Reports:

Food Waste Management Market by Disposal Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Air Particle Monitor System Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Landfill Gas Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 401.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.20

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

China, Germany, France, US, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Ameresco Inc., Ares Management LLC, Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corp., Energy Developments Ltd., General Electric Co., Pennon Group Plc, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Electricity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Direct use - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Alternate fuels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Combined heat and power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

  • Ameresco Inc.

  • Ares Management LLC

  • Biffa Plc

  • Covanta Holding Corp.

  • Energy Developments Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Pennon Group Plc

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

  • Waste Management Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-30-cagr-in-landfill-gas-market-2021-2025--growing-demand-for-energy-worldwide-to-boost-growth--technavio-301407707.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Amazon Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What Investors Should Know

    Amazon is forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth and operating profits when it reports third-quarter earnings.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Could The Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Lordstown Motors Corp. ( NASDAQ:RIDE ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Venture Capital is Still Dominant at ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

    From time to time, industry news behaves like a tidal wave – lifting everything in the path. Such was the case with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT) that rose over 7% on the news of the Tesla-Hertz deal. Yet, it is too early to conclude whether this rally will keep the stock off the yearly lows.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Lockheed Revenue Misses, Raytheon Earnings Beat; Defense Stocks GD, Northrop Earnings Due

    Lockheed Martin's third quarter revenue falls short of Wall Street expectations and Raytheon Technologies earnings beat. Defense stocks Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics will report third-quarter earnings this week.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Philippe Laffont. You can skip our detailed analysis of Laffont’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont. Billionaire investor and hedge fund […]

  • Here's What to Look for in Moderna's Upcoming Earnings Report

    The world-famous vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens, and that means savvy investors are already planning for what to do after getting the new information. In the second quarter, the biotech reported that its quarterly revenue had grown by more than 6,398% year over year, so its Q3 results have a hard act to follow, to say the least. The key will be how its sales and manufacturing operations will shift in response to the anticipated need to make and deliver booster shots, which the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee recently unanimously voted to support.

  • Lockheed Martin Sales Disappointed, and It Will Get Worse. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The aerospace and defense giant cut its full-year sales outlook and said revenue will decline from current levels in 2022. Bad news for the stock.

  • Better Millennial Stock: Lemonade or Square

    Lemonade simplified the byzantine process of purchasing homeowners, renters, term life, and pet insurance with a single artificial intelligence-powered app. Square's Cash App bundled together peer-to-peer payments, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchases, free stock trades, and other financial services into a single platform. At the time of its IPO in July 2020, about 70% of Lemonade's customers were under the age of 35.

  • What Does the Global Shipping Crisis Mean for Corsair Gaming's Stock?

    Corsair's supply-chain struggles don't look like they'll end anytime soon. But might it still be a good investment?

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Up nearly 40% over just the past month, it's fair to wonder whether Cloudflare is still worth buying.