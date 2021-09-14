$ 5.31 Bn Growth in Global Cheddar Cheese Market 2021-2025 | New Opportunities in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the cheddar cheese market to grow by USD 5.31 billion at almost 4% CAGR during 2021-2025.
Discover Packaged Foods & Meats industry potential
The report on the cheddar cheese market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies increased demand for convenience foods as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Cheddar Cheese Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growth in the expansion of cheese production facilities will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cheddar cheese market covers the following areas:
Cheddar Cheese Market Sizing
Cheddar Cheese Market Forecast
Cheddar Cheese Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
AJ & RG Barber Ltd.
Almarai Co.
Arla Foods amba
Bel Group
Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.
Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd.
Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.
Groupe Lactalis
Ornua Co-operative Ltd.
The Kraft Heinz Co.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Processed Cheese Market - Global processed cheese market is segmented by product (processed cheese slices, processed cheese blocks, processed cheese spreads, canned processed cheese, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Vegan Cheese Market - Global vegan cheese market is segmented by source (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other milk alternatives), variant (mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cream cheese, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
