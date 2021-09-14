$ 5.31 Bn Growth in Global Cheddar Cheese Market 2021-2025 | New Opportunities in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the cheddar cheese market to grow by USD 5.31 billion at almost 4% CAGR during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cheddar Cheese Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover Packaged Foods & Meats industry potential

The report on the cheddar cheese market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies increased demand for convenience foods as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Cheddar Cheese Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growth in the expansion of cheese production facilities will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cheddar cheese market covers the following areas:

Cheddar Cheese Market Sizing

Cheddar Cheese Market Forecast

Cheddar Cheese Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AJ & RG Barber Ltd.

Almarai Co.

Arla Foods amba

Bel Group

Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.

Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd.

Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.

Groupe Lactalis

Ornua Co-operative Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Processed Cheese Market - Global processed cheese market is segmented by product (processed cheese slices, processed cheese blocks, processed cheese spreads, canned processed cheese, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Vegan Cheese Market - Global vegan cheese market is segmented by source (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other milk alternatives), variant (mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cream cheese, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

