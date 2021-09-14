U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

$ 5.31 Bn Growth in Global Cheddar Cheese Market 2021-2025 | New Opportunities in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the cheddar cheese market to grow by USD 5.31 billion at almost 4% CAGR during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cheddar Cheese Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover Packaged Foods & Meats industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
The report on the cheddar cheese market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies increased demand for convenience foods as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Cheddar Cheese Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growth in the expansion of cheese production facilities will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cheddar cheese market covers the following areas:

Cheddar Cheese Market Sizing
Cheddar Cheese Market Forecast
Cheddar Cheese Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AJ & RG Barber Ltd.

  • Almarai Co.

  • Arla Foods amba

  • Bel Group

  • Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.

  • Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd.

  • Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.

  • Groupe Lactalis

  • Ornua Co-operative Ltd.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Processed Cheese Market - Global processed cheese market is segmented by product (processed cheese slices, processed cheese blocks, processed cheese spreads, canned processed cheese, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Vegan Cheese Market - Global vegan cheese market is segmented by source (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other milk alternatives), variant (mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cream cheese, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AJ & RG Barber Ltd.

  • Almarai Co.

  • Arla Foods amba

  • Bel Group

  • Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.

  • Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd.

  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

  • Groupe Lactalis

  • Ornua Co-operative Ltd.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/cheddar-cheese-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-5-31-bn-growth-in-global-cheddar-cheese-market-2021-2025--new-opportunities-in-packaged-foods--meats-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301375486.html

SOURCE Technavio

