With 5.37% CAGR, Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Size to Reach USD 17 billion by 2028

Exactitude Consultancy
·8 min read

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market value is expected to reach USD 17 billion by 2029, growing at a 5.37% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2028.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market.

The Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market is expected to grow at more than 5.37% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 17 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 12 billion in 2021. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices and the growing awareness about the environmental impact of cement production.

Fly ash is the largest segment of the Supplementary Cementitious Materials market, accounting for over 50% of the total market share. Fly ash is a by-product of coal combustion and is commonly used as an SCM in concrete mixtures. Other SCMs such as slag, silica fume, and natural pozzolans are also used in concrete mixtures to enhance their properties.

The construction industry is the largest end-user segment of the Supplementary Cementitious Materials market, accounting for over 75% of the total market share. The use of SCMs in concrete mixtures provides several benefits such as increased strength, durability, and reduced carbon dioxide emissions. The growing demand for sustainable construction practices is driving the demand for SCMs in the construction industry.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for Supplementary Cementitious Materials, accounting for over 40% of the total market share. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices in countries such as China, India, and Japan. North America and Europe are the other significant markets for Supplementary Cementitious Materials, driven by the growing awareness about the environmental impact of cement production and the increasing adoption of SCMs in the construction industry.

Overall, the Supplementary Cementitious Materials market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices and the growing adoption of SCMs in concrete mixtures to enhance their properties and reduce their environmental impact.

Get a Full PDF Sample Copy of the Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Chart)

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1341/supplementary-cementitious-materials-market/#request-a-sample

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Overview

The supplementary cementitious materials market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 5.37% during the forecast period.

The delaying and shutting down of construction activities owing to the prolonged lockdowns and strict social distancing norms resulted in hampered demand for supplementary cementitious materials (SCM) globally. Disruptions in the supply chain and rising inflation have resulted in a brief slowdown in the growth of construction activities, thereby hindering the growth of the SCM market.

  • In the long term, however, the construction industry is expected to boom globally during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising population, rising demand for better infrastructure, and widespread urbanization.

  • The market is also expected to benefit from the rising environmental regulations, with the rising need for reducing CO2 emissions expected to drive the demand for supplementary cementitious materials during the forecast period.

  • Although, the lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of using supplementary cementitious materials is expected to serve as a hindrance to the growth of the market.

  • The rising call for action on improving the overall environmental sustainability aspect associated with the building and construction industry could potentially lead to future opportunities for the market.

  • Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market and is also likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Attribute

Details

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market size value in 2021

USD 12 billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 17 billion

Market Growth rate

CAGR of 5.37% from 2022 to 2028

Base year for estimation

2021

Historical data

2018 - 2020

Forecast period

2022 - 2028

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends

Segments covered

 

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia

Key companies profiled

Boral, HeielbergCement, Holcim, Cemex, Agros, Sika, Ferroglobe, Charah Solutions, Elkon, Elkem, IMERYS, Cementec, Titan America, SEFA Group, and Urban Mining Northeast.

Customization scope

Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.


Request Free sample pages to learn more about this Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market report.

Companies Covered in Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Report:

  • Boral

  • HeielbergCement

  • Holcim

  • Cemex

  • Ferroglobe

  • Charah Solutions

  • Elkon

  • Elkem

  • IMERYS

  • Cementec

  • Titan America

  • SEFA Group

  • Urban Mining Northeast.

Report Benefits

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Market.

  • Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market in the future.

  • Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market leaders.

  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Track sales in the global and country-specific Market.

  • Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Browse Full Premium Report | Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1341/supplementary-cementitious-materials-market/#report-outlook

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

  • Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

  • Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

  • Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

  • Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

  • Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

  • Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

  • The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

  • Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

  • Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

  • Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
    6-month post-sales analyst support

Key Market Segments: Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market

By Type

  • Fly Ash

  • Silica Fume

  • Slag Cement

  • Others

By Application

  • Cement

  • Concrete

  • Others

By End User Industry

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • South America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

Supplementary Cementitious materials Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific accounted for a maximum share in the global SCMs market, owing to the presence of large number of manufacturers in the region. Increasing urbanization in developing countries including India and China along with rise in industrial, commercial and residential construction will fuel the market demand in the construction industry. However, less awareness about SCMs benefits in construction among the architectures and builders will hamper the market in forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

  • How big is the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market?

  • What is the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market growth?

  • Which segment accounted for the largest Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market share?

  • Who are the key players in the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market?

  • What are the factors driving the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Pre-Stressed Concrete Market by Manufacturing Process, Concrete Wires, Product, Application, And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast From 2023 To 2029

Reclamation Sand Market by Process (Mechanical Reclamation, Wet Reclamation, Thermal Reclamation) Application (Construction, Foundry) And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 To 2029

Remodeling Market by End Use (Residential [Interior Addition and Alteration {Kitchen, Bath, Rooms} Exterior Addition and Alteration {Porch, Garden, Garage} Commercial [Office Space Renovation, Retail Space Renovation, Hotel Remodeling, Restaurant Renovation and Remodeling, Snow Removal]) And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 To 2029

Pre-Engineered Building Market By Material (Steel, Aluminum, And Others), Product (Walls, Columns And Beams, Roof And Floors, And Others), Structure, (Single-Story, And Multi-Story), Application (Warehouses And Industrial, Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential, And Others) And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, And Africa), Global Trends And Forecast From 2023 To 2029

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


