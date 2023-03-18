With 5.37% CAGR, Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Size to Reach USD 17 billion by 2028

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market value is expected to reach USD 17 billion by 2029, growing at a 5.37% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2028.

The Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market is expected to grow at more than 5.37% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 17 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 12 billion in 2021. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices and the growing awareness about the environmental impact of cement production.

Fly ash is the largest segment of the Supplementary Cementitious Materials market, accounting for over 50% of the total market share. Fly ash is a by-product of coal combustion and is commonly used as an SCM in concrete mixtures. Other SCMs such as slag, silica fume, and natural pozzolans are also used in concrete mixtures to enhance their properties.

The construction industry is the largest end-user segment of the Supplementary Cementitious Materials market, accounting for over 75% of the total market share. The use of SCMs in concrete mixtures provides several benefits such as increased strength, durability, and reduced carbon dioxide emissions. The growing demand for sustainable construction practices is driving the demand for SCMs in the construction industry.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for Supplementary Cementitious Materials, accounting for over 40% of the total market share. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices in countries such as China, India, and Japan. North America and Europe are the other significant markets for Supplementary Cementitious Materials, driven by the growing awareness about the environmental impact of cement production and the increasing adoption of SCMs in the construction industry.

Overall, the Supplementary Cementitious Materials market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices and the growing adoption of SCMs in concrete mixtures to enhance their properties and reduce their environmental impact.

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Overview

The supplementary cementitious materials market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 5.37% during the forecast period.

The delaying and shutting down of construction activities owing to the prolonged lockdowns and strict social distancing norms resulted in hampered demand for supplementary cementitious materials (SCM) globally. Disruptions in the supply chain and rising inflation have resulted in a brief slowdown in the growth of construction activities, thereby hindering the growth of the SCM market.

In the long term, however, the construction industry is expected to boom globally during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising population, rising demand for better infrastructure, and widespread urbanization.

The market is also expected to benefit from the rising environmental regulations, with the rising need for reducing CO2 emissions expected to drive the demand for supplementary cementitious materials during the forecast period.

Although, the lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of using supplementary cementitious materials is expected to serve as a hindrance to the growth of the market.

The rising call for action on improving the overall environmental sustainability aspect associated with the building and construction industry could potentially lead to future opportunities for the market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market and is also likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Report:

Boral

HeielbergCement

Holcim

Cemex

Ferroglobe

Charah Solutions

Elkon

Elkem

IMERYS

Cementec

Titan America

SEFA Group

Urban Mining Northeast.

Browse Full Premium Report | Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

Key Market Segments: Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market

By Type

Fly Ash

Silica Fume

Slag Cement

Others

By Application

Cement

Concrete

Others

By End User Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Supplementary Cementitious materials Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific accounted for a maximum share in the global SCMs market, owing to the presence of large number of manufacturers in the region. Increasing urbanization in developing countries including India and China along with rise in industrial, commercial and residential construction will fuel the market demand in the construction industry. However, less awareness about SCMs benefits in construction among the architectures and builders will hamper the market in forecast period.

