With 5.4% CAGR, Electronic Health Records Market Size worth USD 39,913.16 Million by 2026

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Electronic Health Records Market size is projected to reach USD 39,913.16 Million in 2026, at CAGR of 5.4% during forecast period; Higher Utilization in Healthcare Financing to Propel Growth

Pune, India, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic health records market size is set to gain momentum from the introduction to artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry. AI not only helps clinicians in diagnosing a patient’s condition, but also recognizes historical trends of the patient. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Web-based, On-premise), By Type (Stand Alone, Integrated) By End User (Physician’s Office, Hospitals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the EHR market size stood at USD 26,200.48 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 39,913.16 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Key Industry Developments:

  • October 2019: Northwell Health and Allscripts announced signed an agreement to develop the next-generation EHR that would be AI-based, voice-enabled, and cloud-based.

  • September 2015: Meditab Software, Inc. joined hands with CoverMyMeds to broaden its unique range of EHR solutions. It would also aid the companies in integrating electronic prior authorization (ePA) feature to the e-prescribing workflow of all the users of the intelligent medical software (IMS) platform.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electronic-health-records-ehr-market-102660


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2018 to 2026

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.4%

2026 Value Projection

USD 39,913.16 Million

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 26,200.48 Million

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

135

Segments covered

Product, Types, End-Users and Geography

Growth Drivers

Higher Adoption of EHR Solutions by Hospitals to Enable Dominance of the Segment

Clinically Proven Effectiveness of Integrated EHR to Aid Dominance of the Segment

Web-Based electronic health records to Dominate the Global Market


Rising Usage in Administrative & Clinical Applications to Boost Growth

Since the past few years, in many countries, the adoption of electronic medical record is upsurging at a fast pace. It is occurring because of the realization of the masses that to gain top-quality care at lower costs, implementation of a robust health information technology (HIT) is extremely vital. EHR is used extensively in clinical applications, such as decision supports, results management, order entry and support, and health information and data. It is also used in healthcare financing, as well as administrative applications. However, deployment of EHR involves a lot of money spending. It may hinder the electronic health records market growth during the forthcoming period.


For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electronic-health-records-ehr-market-102660


This Report Answers the Following Questions-

  • What are the Electronic Health Records Market trends, growth drivers, and hindrances?

  • How many companies would generate the maximum Electronic Health Records Market share in the near future?

  • Which are the innovative strategies adopted by key players to increase sales?

  • What are the important challenges and opportunities that the market may face?

  • How will the market be affected in the near future?




Regional Analysis-

Favourable Government Policies to Favour Growth of North America

Geographically, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 12,123.12 million EHR market revenue. This growth is attributable to the presence of flexible regulatory scenario, favourable government policies, and rising digitalization in the healthcare sector in the U.S. In Asia Pacific, the market would exhibit lucrative growth fuelled by the increasing initiatives by key vendors to explore the untapped countries in this region. In the Middle East and Latin America, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring suitable management in the health clinics is set to drive the market growth. Lastly, in Europe, several countries are adopting healthcare IT rapidly, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost growth.


Quick Buy - Electronic Health Records Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102660


Segment-

Ability to Reduce Cost of IT Support Will Accelerate Growth of Web-based Segment

In terms of product, the market is grouped into on-premise and web-based. Out of these, the web-based segment is expected to showcase significant EMR market revenue and lead throughout the forecast period. It is attributable to their easy installation process where technicians don’t have to work with complex infrastructure to host data. All these works can be easily done through the Internet and hence, it doesn’t require IT support and lowers additional cost. The on-premise segment is likely to exhibit slow growth because of the requirement of in-house servers.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Unveiling State-of-the-art Products by Joining Hands with Others

The Electronic Health Records Market consists of a large number of big, medium, and small companies that are striving persistently to gain more share. To attain their business goals, they are focusing on research and development activities to introduce cutting-edge products in the market. Some of them are also teaming up with other local players.


Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electronic-health-records-ehr-market-102660


Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the reputed companies operating in the electronic health records market. They are as follows:

  • Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

  • Cerner Corporation

  • MEDHOST

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • eClinicalWorks

  • CareCloud Corporation

  • Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

  • NextGen Healthcare

  • Athenahealth

  • Other prominent market players

Market Segmentation:

By Product

  • Web-based

  • On-premise

By Type

  • Stand-alone

  • Integrated

By End User

  • Physician’s Office

  • Hospitals

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)


Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electronic-health-records-ehr-market-102660


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


