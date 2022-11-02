With 5.4% CAGR, US Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market Size worth USD 72.70 Billion in 2029

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, The US Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market size is anticipated to reach USD 72.70 Billion by 2029, the market size was USD 47.50 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.4%

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market size was USD 47.50 billion in 2021. The market is expected to expand from USD 50.26 billion in 2022 to USD 72.70 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The surge can be credited to the escalating number of sports injuries and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the country.

Key Industry Development:

September 2021– Upstream Rehabilitation Inc. announced the acquisition of Results Physiotherapy. The move was aimed at becoming the largest pure-play outpatient physical therapy provider in the U.S.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-occupational-physical-therapy-services-market-106420





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 72.70 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 47.50 billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 86





Report Coverage:

The report provides a comprehensive coverage of the major aspects that are poised to propel the business landscape in the country. It further gives a detailed account of the significant steps taken by major market participants for the consolidation of their industry position. These insights have been furnished after extensive research and analysis of the key trends favoring industry expansion.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Share to Rise Due to Soaring Demand for Rehabilitation Services

One of the major factors propelling the US Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Additional factors favoring industry expansion comprise the soaring demand for rehabilitation services, including PT and OT services.

Story continues

However, the industry growth could be hampered by the high claim denials related with physical and associated therapies. The significant reasons for claim denial include eligibility issues, failure to establish medical necessity, and misuse of modifier codes.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-occupational-physical-therapy-services-market-106420





Segments :

Outpatient Clinics Segment to Record Notable Rise Due to Increasing Industrial Accidents

On the basis of setting, the market is fragmented into outpatient clinics, hospitals, and others. Of these, the outpatient clinics segment is expected to record appreciable growth throughout the forecast period. This is driven by the surging demand for occupational & physical therapy services, rising number of industrial accidents, and the growing number of outpatient clinics.

Orthopedic Therapy Segment to Register Lucrative Growth Owing to Increasing Sports Injuries

Based on application, the market is subdivided into general therapy, orthopedic therapy, geriatric therapy, neurological therapy, and others. The orthopedic therapy segment accounted for a dominating share in 2021 and is set to register commendable growth throughout the analysis period. The rise can be attributed to the increasing number of sports injuries and orthopedic diseases.

Private Health Insurance/Out-of-Pocket Segment to Exhibit Substantial Growth Owing to Soaring Number of Insurance Providers

Based on payor, the market is segregated into out-of-pocket/private health insurance and public health insurance. The private health insurance/out-of-pocket segment is expected to register remarkable expansion throughout the estimated period. The escalation can be credited to the growing collaborations between healthcare institutions and private health insurance companies and the rising number of insurance providers in the country.

US Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market Segments:

Market Segmentation By Setting Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

Others By Application Orthopedic Therapy

General Therapy

Geriatric Therapy

Pediatric Therapy

Neurological Therapy

Others By Payor Public Health Insurance

Private Health Insurance/Out-of-pocket By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-occupational-physical-therapy-services-market-106420





Competitive Landscape:

Industry Players Enter into Partnership Agreements to Expand Product Reach

Major occupational & physical therapy services companies are entering into partnership agreements and deals for impelling industry expansion over the forecast period. Besides, many industry players are focusing on the adoption of various strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations for the consolidation of their market position. Some of the other initiatives include rising participation in trade fairs and surging launch of research activities.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

ATL Physical Therapy (US.)

Athletico Physical Therapy (U.S.)

Encompass Health Corporation (U.S.)

Upstream Rehabilitation inc. (U.S.)

Select Medical (U.S.)

US. Physical Therapy (U.S.)

PTSOLUTIONS (U.S.)

LifePoint Health, Inc (U.S.)





Quick Buy US Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market Research Report – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106420





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Number of Occupational & Physical Therapists, 2021 Occupational & Physical Therapy – Overview Number of Occupational & Physical Therapy Clinics, 2012-2021 Distribution of Occupational Establishments, 2021 Number of Physical Therapists in the U.S., 2016-2029 Average Cost of Key Services, 2021 Overview of Reimbursement Scenario - U.S. Key Industry Developments Such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations Prevalence/Incidence of Key Conditions, U.S., 2021



Impact of COVID-19 on the US Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market



US Occupational & Physical Therapy Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Setting Hospitals Outpatient Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Orthopedic Therapy General Therapy Geriatric Therapy Pediatric Therapy Neurological Therapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Payor Public Health Insurance Private Health Insurance/Out-of-pocket

Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis (2021) Company Profiles (Overview, Product, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, financials (Based on Availability)) ATI Physical Therapy Athletico Physical Therapy Encompass Health Corporation Upstream Rehabilitation Inc. Select Medical U.S. Physical Therapy PT SOLUTIONS LifePoint Health, Inc.



Toc Continue…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/u-s-occupational-physical-therapy-services-market-106420





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



